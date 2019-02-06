RISC-V Foundation : Showcases Continued Momentum and Growth at Embedded World 2019

The RISC-V Foundation booth will include live demonstrations of RISC-V implementations from member companies Andes Technology, CloudBEAR, GreenWaves Technologies, Imperas Software, SiFive, Syntacore and UltraSoC

RISC-V Foundation:

WHERE: Hall 3A, Booth No. 3A-536, NürnbergMesse, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

WHAT: At Embedded World 2019, the RISC-V Foundation will be exhibiting at Hall 3A, Booth No. 3A-536, and will feature live demonstrations from co-exhibiting RISC-V Foundation member companies Andes Technology, CloudBEAR, GreenWaves Technologies, Imperas Software, SiFive, Syntacore and UltraSoC. Throughout the show, the booth will feature talks from RISC-V Foundation member companies. The RISC-V Foundation is also hosting a scavenger hunt across the show floor, challenging attendees to visit different booths in the RISC-V ecosystem for the chance to win a prize.

The main conference program will also feature a variety of RISC-V sessions, including a full day of RISC-V talks on Feb. 26 and a half-day RISC-V Workshop on Feb. 27, chaired by Cesare Garlati at the prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security. Speaking sessions include:

Session 5.1: RISC-V I Overview (Feb. 26)

RISC-V; Practical Industry Approach to Getting Started with This Technology When: 9:30 – 10 CET Who: Robert Oshana, NXP Semiconductors

How to Benefit from RISC-V Based Linux for Embedded Industrial Applications When: 10:00 – 10:30 CET Who: Krishnakumar R, Microchip Technology

The Soul of a New SoC: Hands-on Experience with Embedding a RISC-V Core When: 10:30 – 11 CET Who: Onno Martens, Trinamic Motion Control Gmbh & Co. KG

Methodology for Implementation of Custom Instructions in the RISC-V Architecture When: 11:30 – Noon CET Who: Larry Lapides, Imperas Software

Compliance Methodology and Initial Results for RISC-V ISA Implementations When: Noon – 12:30 CET Who: Lee Moore, Imperas Software



Session 5.2: RISC-V II Security (Feb. 26)

Maintaining Security in a Heterogeneous and Changing World When: 14:30 – 15:00 CET Who: Jon Geater, Jitsuin; Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security



A New Zero-Trust Model for Securing Embedded Systems When: 15:00 – 15:30 CET Who: Chris Conlon, wolfSSL; Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security



Session 5.3: RISC-V III System (Feb. 26)

User Mode Interrupts: a Must for Securing Embedded Systems When: 16:00 – 16:30 CET Who: Prof. Sandro Pinto, Universidade do Minho; Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security

Embracing a System Level Approach: Combining Arm & RISC-V in Heterogeneous Designs When: 16:30 – 17:00 CET Who: Gajinder Panesar, UltraSoC

RISC-V: High Performance Embedded SweRV Core Microarchitecture, Performance and Implementation Challenges When: 17:00 – 17:30 CET Who: Dr. Zvonimir Bandic, Western Digital



Class 5.2: RISC-V Workshop (Feb. 27)

How to Build a RISC-V Embedded System In Just 30 Minutes When: 9:30 – 10:30 CET Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Drew Barbier, SiFive

How to Secure a RISC-V Embedded System In Just 30 Minutes When: 10:30 – Noon CET Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Don Barnetson, Hex Five Security

Trusted Execution Environments: A System Design Perspective When: Noon – 12:30 CET Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Boran Car, Hex Five Security



Session 6.3: Software Engineering II Design & Modeling (Feb. 27)

Design Cycle Acceleration for Hardware/Software Co-Design with Renode When: Noon – 12:30 CET Who: Steve Milburn, Dover Microsystems and Michael Gielda, Antmicro



Expert Panel (Feb. 27)

Opportunities and Risks in Open Source Processors When: Noon – 13:00 CET Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Markus Levy, NXP Semiconductors; Ted Marena, Western Digital; Tim Whitfield, Arm



Read more about RISC-V activities at Embedded World here: https://riscv.org/2019/02/embedded-world-2019.

To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its open, free architecture and membership information, please visit: www.risc-v.org. To schedule a meeting at Embedded World, please email RISC-V@racepointglobal.com.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is an open, free ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 member organizations building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem.

