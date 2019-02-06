RISC-V Foundation:
WHERE: Hall 3A, Booth No. 3A-536, NürnbergMesse, Messezentrum 1,
90471 Nürnberg, Germany
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
WHAT: At Embedded World 2019, the RISC-V Foundation will be
exhibiting at Hall 3A, Booth No. 3A-536, and will feature live
demonstrations from co-exhibiting RISC-V Foundation member companies
Andes Technology, CloudBEAR, GreenWaves Technologies, Imperas Software,
SiFive, Syntacore and UltraSoC. Throughout the show, the booth will
feature talks from RISC-V Foundation member companies. The RISC-V
Foundation is also hosting a scavenger hunt across the show floor,
challenging attendees to visit different booths in the RISC-V ecosystem
for the chance to win a prize.
The main conference program will also feature a variety of RISC-V
sessions, including a full day of RISC-V talks on Feb. 26 and a half-day
RISC-V Workshop on Feb. 27, chaired by Cesare Garlati at the prpl
Foundation and Hex Five Security. Speaking sessions include:
Session 5.1: RISC-V I Overview (Feb. 26)
-
RISC-V; Practical Industry Approach to Getting Started with This
Technology
-
When: 9:30 – 10 CET
-
Who: Robert Oshana, NXP Semiconductors
-
How to Benefit from RISC-V Based Linux for Embedded Industrial
Applications
-
When: 10:00 – 10:30 CET
-
Who: Krishnakumar R, Microchip Technology
-
The Soul of a New SoC: Hands-on Experience with Embedding a RISC-V
Core
-
When: 10:30 – 11 CET
-
Who: Onno Martens, Trinamic Motion Control Gmbh &
Co. KG
-
Methodology for Implementation of Custom Instructions in the RISC-V
Architecture
-
When: 11:30 – Noon CET
-
Who: Larry Lapides, Imperas Software
-
Compliance Methodology and Initial Results for RISC-V ISA
Implementations
-
When: Noon – 12:30 CET
-
Who: Lee Moore, Imperas Software
Session 5.2: RISC-V II Security (Feb. 26)
-
Maintaining Security in a Heterogeneous and Changing World
-
When: 14:30 – 15:00 CET
-
Who: Jon Geater, Jitsuin; Cesare Garlati, prpl
Foundation and Hex Five Security
-
A New Zero-Trust Model for Securing Embedded Systems
-
When: 15:00 – 15:30 CET
-
Who: Chris Conlon, wolfSSL; Cesare Garlati, prpl
Foundation and Hex Five Security
Session 5.3: RISC-V III System (Feb. 26)
-
User Mode Interrupts: a Must for Securing Embedded Systems
-
When: 16:00 – 16:30 CET
-
Who: Prof. Sandro Pinto, Universidade do Minho;
Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security
-
Embracing a System Level Approach: Combining Arm & RISC-V in
Heterogeneous Designs
-
When: 16:30 – 17:00 CET
-
Who: Gajinder Panesar, UltraSoC
-
RISC-V: High Performance Embedded SweRV Core Microarchitecture,
Performance and Implementation Challenges
-
When: 17:00 – 17:30 CET
-
Who: Dr. Zvonimir Bandic, Western Digital
Class 5.2: RISC-V Workshop (Feb. 27)
-
How to Build a RISC-V Embedded System In Just 30 Minutes
-
When: 9:30 – 10:30 CET
-
Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five
Security; Drew Barbier, SiFive
-
How to Secure a RISC-V Embedded System In Just 30 Minutes
-
When: 10:30 – Noon CET
-
Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five
Security; Don Barnetson, Hex Five Security
-
Trusted Execution Environments: A System Design Perspective
-
When: Noon – 12:30 CET
-
Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five
Security; Boran Car, Hex Five Security
Session 6.3: Software Engineering II Design &
Modeling (Feb. 27)
-
Design Cycle Acceleration for Hardware/Software Co-Design with
Renode
-
When: Noon – 12:30 CET
-
Who: Steve Milburn, Dover Microsystems and Michael
Gielda, Antmicro
Expert Panel (Feb. 27)
-
Opportunities and Risks in Open Source Processors
-
When: Noon – 13:00 CET
-
Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five
Security; Markus Levy, NXP Semiconductors; Ted Marena, Western
Digital; Tim Whitfield, Arm
Read more about RISC-V activities at Embedded World here: https://riscv.org/2019/02/embedded-world-2019.
To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its open, free architecture
and membership information, please visit: www.risc-v.org.
To schedule a meeting at Embedded World, please email RISC-V@racepointglobal.com.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is an open, free ISA enabling a new era
of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in
2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 member organizations
building the first open, collaborative community of software and
hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in
academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free,
extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way
for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.The RISC-V
Foundation, a non-pinnovation. Theion controlled by its members, directs
the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA.
Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the
development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW
ecosystem.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005118/en/