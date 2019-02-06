Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RISC-V Foundation : Showcases Continued Momentum and Growth at Embedded World 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:04am EST

The RISC-V Foundation booth will include live demonstrations of RISC-V implementations from member companies Andes Technology, CloudBEAR, GreenWaves Technologies, Imperas Software, SiFive, Syntacore and UltraSoC

RISC-V Foundation:

WHERE: Hall 3A, Booth No. 3A-536, NürnbergMesse, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

WHAT: At Embedded World 2019, the RISC-V Foundation will be exhibiting at Hall 3A, Booth No. 3A-536, and will feature live demonstrations from co-exhibiting RISC-V Foundation member companies Andes Technology, CloudBEAR, GreenWaves Technologies, Imperas Software, SiFive, Syntacore and UltraSoC. Throughout the show, the booth will feature talks from RISC-V Foundation member companies. The RISC-V Foundation is also hosting a scavenger hunt across the show floor, challenging attendees to visit different booths in the RISC-V ecosystem for the chance to win a prize.

The main conference program will also feature a variety of RISC-V sessions, including a full day of RISC-V talks on Feb. 26 and a half-day RISC-V Workshop on Feb. 27, chaired by Cesare Garlati at the prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security. Speaking sessions include:

Session 5.1: RISC-V I Overview (Feb. 26)

  • RISC-V; Practical Industry Approach to Getting Started with This Technology
    • When: 9:30 – 10 CET
    • Who: Robert Oshana, NXP Semiconductors
  • How to Benefit from RISC-V Based Linux for Embedded Industrial Applications
    • When: 10:00 – 10:30 CET
    • Who: Krishnakumar R, Microchip Technology
  • The Soul of a New SoC: Hands-on Experience with Embedding a RISC-V Core
    • When: 10:30 – 11 CET
    • Who: Onno Martens, Trinamic Motion Control Gmbh & Co. KG
  • Methodology for Implementation of Custom Instructions in the RISC-V Architecture
    • When: 11:30 – Noon CET
    • Who: Larry Lapides, Imperas Software
  • Compliance Methodology and Initial Results for RISC-V ISA Implementations
    • When: Noon – 12:30 CET
    • Who: Lee Moore, Imperas Software

Session 5.2: RISC-V II Security (Feb. 26)

  • Maintaining Security in a Heterogeneous and Changing World
    • When: 14:30 – 15:00 CET
    • Who: Jon Geater, Jitsuin; Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security
  • A New Zero-Trust Model for Securing Embedded Systems
    • When: 15:00 – 15:30 CET
    • Who: Chris Conlon, wolfSSL; Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security

Session 5.3: RISC-V III System (Feb. 26)

  • User Mode Interrupts: a Must for Securing Embedded Systems
    • When: 16:00 – 16:30 CET
    • Who: Prof. Sandro Pinto, Universidade do Minho; Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security
  • Embracing a System Level Approach: Combining Arm & RISC-V in Heterogeneous Designs
    • When: 16:30 – 17:00 CET
    • Who: Gajinder Panesar, UltraSoC
  • RISC-V: High Performance Embedded SweRV Core Microarchitecture, Performance and Implementation Challenges
    • When: 17:00 – 17:30 CET
    • Who: Dr. Zvonimir Bandic, Western Digital

Class 5.2: RISC-V Workshop (Feb. 27)

  • How to Build a RISC-V Embedded System In Just 30 Minutes
    • When: 9:30 – 10:30 CET
    • Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Drew Barbier, SiFive
  • How to Secure a RISC-V Embedded System In Just 30 Minutes
    • When: 10:30 – Noon CET
    • Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Don Barnetson, Hex Five Security
  • Trusted Execution Environments: A System Design Perspective
    • When: Noon – 12:30 CET
    • Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Boran Car, Hex Five Security

Session 6.3: Software Engineering II Design & Modeling (Feb. 27)

  • Design Cycle Acceleration for Hardware/Software Co-Design with Renode
    • When: Noon – 12:30 CET
    • Who: Steve Milburn, Dover Microsystems and Michael Gielda, Antmicro

Expert Panel (Feb. 27)

  • Opportunities and Risks in Open Source Processors
    • When: Noon – 13:00 CET
    • Who: Cesare Garlati, prpl Foundation and Hex Five Security; Markus Levy, NXP Semiconductors; Ted Marena, Western Digital; Tim Whitfield, Arm

Read more about RISC-V activities at Embedded World here: https://riscv.org/2019/02/embedded-world-2019.

To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its open, free architecture and membership information, please visit: www.risc-v.org. To schedule a meeting at Embedded World, please email RISC-V@racepointglobal.com.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is an open, free ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 member organizations building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.The RISC-V Foundation, a non-pinnovation. Theion controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Announces Management Change at its Bank Subsidiary to Further Integrate Operations
BU
08:20aLIFESTYLE DELIVERY : Announces Commencement of Nursery Operations at Core Isogenics Inc.
EQ
08:19aXIAOMI : launches new flagship Mi MIX3 in UAE
AQ
08:18aANADARKO PETROLEUM : Signs 3 LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement
AQ
08:18aTENARIS : & Severstal to Form JV to Build a Welded Pipe Plant in West Siberia
AQ
08:18aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil & QP to Proceed with Golden Pass LNG Export Project
AQ
08:18aANADARKO PETROLEUM : Announces LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Shell
AQ
08:18aFrance and Germany to launch first contracts on future combat jets
RE
08:18aANADARKO PETROLEUM : Announces LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Tokyo Gas and Centrica
AQ
08:18aKBR : Awarded Contract For Refinery Debottlenecking Project in Saudi Arabia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4BNP PARIBAS : French bank BNP Paribas cuts targets after weak end to 2018
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : fourth-quarter earnings beat on higher interest income, commissions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.