RISI : Random Lengths reaches 75 years of service

Boston, October 7, 2019 (Press Release) - Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has announced the 75th anniversary of Random Lengths. Since its inception in October 1944, Random Lengths of Eugene, Oregon has been the leading independent, unbiased, consistent, and timely reporters of market activity and prices, related trends, issues, and analysis predominately in North American lumber markets for over 9,500 subscribers. To celebrate this milestone, Random Lengths and Fastmarkets will exhibit at NAWLA Traders Market in San Antonio and offer a free beer tasting from Alamo Beers on Thursday October 17th at 4 pm.

In 2018, Random Lengths was acquired by Fastmarkets RISI the publisher of Crow's and Random Lengths' closest competitor. Together the brands have combined their strengths to provide the forest products industry with the most reliable and extensive portfolio of price and news services available.

'It has been a truly momentous year with our acquisition by Fastmarkets, and merger with our long-time rival Crow's.' said Shawn Church, Editor of Random Lengths. 'We look forward to continuing our legacy of providing reliable prices and news for many more years to come.'

Random Lengths has long been respected in the lumber industry and by NAWLA. Les Anderson, was awarded NAWLA's prestigious Mulrooney award in 1987 as an outstanding member of the industry, both personally and professionally. Les' character served as a foundation for Random Lengths' moral fortitude which has been passed through the generations. Les' son Jon Anderson joined the Random Lengths staff in 1974 and took the helm as publisher in 1986, preserving his father's legacy and leadership. Jon retired in 2018, but the Andersons' tradition of stout journalism and business ethics lives on and governs the current staff's drive to serve the wood products industry. Today, Random Lengths practices the same objective editorial code and transparent price methodology founded by Les and carried on by Jon. Click here for a list of Frequently Asked Questions about the recent acquisition and integration with Fastmarkets.

About Fastmarkets RISI

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.

About Random Lengths

Founded in 1944, Random Lengths provides unbiased and consistent price assessments and market reporting for the global wood products industry, with a core focus on the North American lumber and panels markets. Random Lengths is now a part of Fastmarkets RISI.

