RIZE Debuts RIZIUM™ Glass Fiber Material for Industrial 3D Printing that is Durable, Certified Safe, and Sustainable

High dimensional stability, exceptionally durable composite material suitable for full-color applications and complex geometries and UL’s GREENGUARD Certification for low emissions

RIZE, Inc., a next-generation additive manufacturing company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, announced the immediate availability of RIZIUM™ Glass Fiber (GF), a composite 3D printing material with the high-dimensional stability and high stiffness for the strength required for printing large parts. RIZIUM Glass Fiber is the only composite 3D printing material suitable for full-color parts, and the stability to support parts with complex geometries that often can warp. By opening entire applications in life sciences, communications, and branding where life-like color in durable parts can transform the user experience, RIZIUM provides the flexibility to expand 3D printing uses, safely and sustainably.

Available on RIZE’s entire suite of 3D printers including those from RIZIUM Alliance industry partners, RIZIUM Glass Fiber is based on RIZE’s unique cyclic olefin-based matrix that does not release emissions at extrusion temperatures, and has extremely low moisture absorption, and high chemical resistance. Rigorously tested and proven for durability and strength, RIZIUM GF leverages RIZE’s Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) – digital material technology that enables the polymer material to combine with functional inks to create new material properties. RIZIUM GF is stable over large build volumes and suitable for a wide range of applications in education, industrial and life science, especially for functional full color prototyping.

“We like the print reliability that RIZIUM Glass Fiber delivers to the RIZE product line. Azoth can be confident in the quality and strength of RIZIUM GF parts. Being able to transform 3D rendered models into accurate full color parts is something our customers love,” said Ronnie Sherrer, application engineer at Azoth, an Ann Arbor based provider of technology and additive manufacturing to large manufacturers.

RIZIUM Glass Fiber also has obtained UL GREENGUARD Certification on the XRIZE full-color composite 3D printing platform, confirming it is safe to be used in offices/schools/hospitals and any enclosed spaces. The new material expands the portfolio of the RIZIUM Alliance, where other 3D printing industry partners can implement safer, sustainable, reyclable 3D printing on a variety of platforms, such as the RIZE 2XC.

RIZIUM Glass Fiber is RIZE’s fourth innovation to obtain UL GREENGUARD Certification – including its XRIZE full-color composite 3D printer, RIZIUM ST 3D printing filament material, RIZIUM inks, and RIZE One™ monochrome printer. Based on the ANSI/CAN/UL 2904 Standard Method for Testing and Assessing Particle and Chemical Emissions from 3D Printers,

UL GREENGUARD Certification affirms that materials and products emit low levels of chemicals into indoor air during use and contribute to safer, healthier indoor air. In contrast, many desktop 3D printers release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and ultrafine particles (UFPs) into that air that are known health hazards.

“Until now full color 3D printing applications could only deliver weak approximations of the original, and users often avoided large parts or complex geometries because they could warp or crack,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We’re delighted to help drive a renaissance in industrial manufacturing with better 3D printing materials and technology. With RIZIUM Glass Fiber’s high dimensional stability and durability, and UL GREENGUARD Certification for low chemical emissions, users have the flexibility to expand the applications suitable for 3D printing. Expect to hear more from us soon about further expansions to our RIZIUM Alliance so that all 3D printing users can work in safer, more sustainable and adaptive environments.”

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is a next-generation additive manufacturing company helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo use RIZE solutions to support their additive manufacturing needs.

RIZE‘s 3D Printing digital technology leverages two platforms – Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) and the RIZIUM Material Platform. APD is the next generation of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology that digitally combines filament-based extrusion with functional ink-based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, post-processing and security of intellectual property. The RIZIUM Material Platform consists of RIZIUM engineered polymers and RIZIUM functional inks. RIZE solutions have obtained the prestigious UL GREENGUARD Certification for safety and low emissions.

RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list. It was named as an IDC Innovator in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and received a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com.

