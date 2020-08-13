Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RIZE Debuts RIZIUM™ Glass Fiber Material for Industrial 3D Printing that is Durable, Certified Safe, and Sustainable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

High dimensional stability, exceptionally durable composite material suitable for full-color applications and complex geometries and UL’s GREENGUARD Certification for low emissions

RIZE, Inc., a next-generation additive manufacturing company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, announced the immediate availability of RIZIUM™ Glass Fiber (GF), a composite 3D printing material with the high-dimensional stability and high stiffness for the strength required for printing large parts. RIZIUM Glass Fiber is the only composite 3D printing material suitable for full-color parts, and the stability to support parts with complex geometries that often can warp. By opening entire applications in life sciences, communications, and branding where life-like color in durable parts can transform the user experience, RIZIUM provides the flexibility to expand 3D printing uses, safely and sustainably.

Available on RIZE’s entire suite of 3D printers including those from RIZIUM Alliance industry partners, RIZIUM Glass Fiber is based on RIZE’s unique cyclic olefin-based matrix that does not release emissions at extrusion temperatures, and has extremely low moisture absorption, and high chemical resistance. Rigorously tested and proven for durability and strength, RIZIUM GF leverages RIZE’s Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) – digital material technology that enables the polymer material to combine with functional inks to create new material properties. RIZIUM GF is stable over large build volumes and suitable for a wide range of applications in education, industrial and life science, especially for functional full color prototyping.

“We like the print reliability that RIZIUM Glass Fiber delivers to the RIZE product line. Azoth can be confident in the quality and strength of RIZIUM GF parts. Being able to transform 3D rendered models into accurate full color parts is something our customers love,” said Ronnie Sherrer, application engineer at Azoth, an Ann Arbor based provider of technology and additive manufacturing to large manufacturers.

RIZIUM Glass Fiber also has obtained UL GREENGUARD Certification on the XRIZE full-color composite 3D printing platform, confirming it is safe to be used in offices/schools/hospitals and any enclosed spaces. The new material expands the portfolio of the RIZIUM Alliance, where other 3D printing industry partners can implement safer, sustainable, reyclable 3D printing on a variety of platforms, such as the RIZE 2XC.

RIZIUM Glass Fiber is RIZE’s fourth innovation to obtain UL GREENGUARD Certification – including its XRIZE full-color composite 3D printer, RIZIUM ST 3D printing filament material, RIZIUM inks, and RIZE One™ monochrome printer. Based on the ANSI/CAN/UL 2904 Standard Method for Testing and Assessing Particle and Chemical Emissions from 3D Printers,

UL GREENGUARD Certification affirms that materials and products emit low levels of chemicals into indoor air during use and contribute to safer, healthier indoor air. In contrast, many desktop 3D printers release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and ultrafine particles (UFPs) into that air that are known health hazards.

“Until now full color 3D printing applications could only deliver weak approximations of the original, and users often avoided large parts or complex geometries because they could warp or crack,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We’re delighted to help drive a renaissance in industrial manufacturing with better 3D printing materials and technology. With RIZIUM Glass Fiber’s high dimensional stability and durability, and UL GREENGUARD Certification for low chemical emissions, users have the flexibility to expand the applications suitable for 3D printing. Expect to hear more from us soon about further expansions to our RIZIUM Alliance so that all 3D printing users can work in safer, more sustainable and adaptive environments.”

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is a next-generation additive manufacturing company helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo use RIZE solutions to support their additive manufacturing needs.

RIZE‘s 3D Printing digital technology leverages two platforms – Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) and the RIZIUM Material Platform. APD is the next generation of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology that digitally combines filament-based extrusion with functional ink-based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, post-processing and security of intellectual property. The RIZIUM Material Platform consists of RIZIUM engineered polymers and RIZIUM functional inks. RIZE solutions have obtained the prestigious UL GREENGUARD Certification for safety and low emissions.

RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list. It was named as an IDC Innovator in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and received a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aSEQUENTIAL BRANDS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:21aEMAGIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aHRS : and SAP Concur Sign Strategic 5-Year Deal; Agreement Offers Pioneering Technologies and Hotel Savings for Corporations
BU
08:20aCHORUS AVIATION : reports Q2 profit down from year ago due to pandemic
AQ
08:19aSTARCO BRANDS : Breathe® Household Cleaning and Hand Sanitizer now available at Amazon and Walmart
PR
08:19aMITUTOYO AMERICA CORPORATION : Expands Custom Solutions Offerings
BU
08:18aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH First Bank to Offer “Kuwait Mobile ID” Booth in Branches and Auto Showrooms
PU
08:18aLEIFHEIT : Investorenpräsentation 1. Halbjahr 2020 (Englisch)
PU
08:18aIFIRMA : Raport bieżący 14/2020 – 13.08.2020
PU
08:18aTONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on results of subsidiary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
5ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group