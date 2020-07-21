RLE Technologies : Announces Hire of Tom Metzinger, Vice President of Sales

Move positions company to expand sales in existing and new markets

RLE Technologies, a leading provider of patented raised floors and containment, web-based monitoring solutions, and leak detection systems for mission-critical facilities, is excited to announce that Tom Metzinger has joined the company as RLE’s Vice President of Sales.

“Tom has consistently driven results over a sales career spanning 30 years,” says Jeremy Swanner, President, RLE Technologies. “Through these leadership roles, Tom has gained extensive experience developing sales staff and growing teams, diversifying revenue streams, and increasing market penetration. We are excited that Tom has joined RLE and look forward to the positive impact he’ll have here.”

Tom’s background encompasses a growth of roles and responsibilities in sales and leadership positions, with a continuous focus on the growth of his technical skill set. As his roles in different industries grew, so did his technical knowledge in telecommunications, wireless technologies, voice and data deployments, technical instrumentation, and most recently, oil and gas. Throughout his career, Tom has leveraged his technical, interpersonal, and leadership skills to facilitate growth for both the companies he’s worked for and the personnel who have worked on his teams.

“I’m excited to discover and develop new opportunities for RLE’s products, and to help our current customers learn how our complete suite of products can be leveraged effectively to meet their needs,” notes Metzinger. “I’ve always been focused on maximizing the potential of each company I’ve worked with and each team I’ve been a part of. RLE is widely recognized as a proven industry leader – I feel fortunate to be able to step into this role and build relationships grounded in a foundation of quality products, reliable solutions, and a customer-focused product development.”

About RLE Technologies

RLE Technologies is the global provider of Triad raised floor and containment products, SeaHawk leak detection, Falcon facility monitoring solutions, and Raptor system integration products. Since 1984, our wired and wireless monitoring systems have provided peace of mind for facility stakeholders and over 17 million feet of our patented leak detection cable is installed in facilities worldwide. RLE’s products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

Additional information can be found at https://www.rletech.com.

