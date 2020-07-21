Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RLE Technologies : Announces Hire of Tom Metzinger, Vice President of Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Move positions company to expand sales in existing and new markets

RLE Technologies, a leading provider of patented raised floors and containment, web-based monitoring solutions, and leak detection systems for mission-critical facilities, is excited to announce that Tom Metzinger has joined the company as RLE’s Vice President of Sales.

“Tom has consistently driven results over a sales career spanning 30 years,” says Jeremy Swanner, President, RLE Technologies. “Through these leadership roles, Tom has gained extensive experience developing sales staff and growing teams, diversifying revenue streams, and increasing market penetration. We are excited that Tom has joined RLE and look forward to the positive impact he’ll have here.”

Tom’s background encompasses a growth of roles and responsibilities in sales and leadership positions, with a continuous focus on the growth of his technical skill set. As his roles in different industries grew, so did his technical knowledge in telecommunications, wireless technologies, voice and data deployments, technical instrumentation, and most recently, oil and gas. Throughout his career, Tom has leveraged his technical, interpersonal, and leadership skills to facilitate growth for both the companies he’s worked for and the personnel who have worked on his teams.

“I’m excited to discover and develop new opportunities for RLE’s products, and to help our current customers learn how our complete suite of products can be leveraged effectively to meet their needs,” notes Metzinger. “I’ve always been focused on maximizing the potential of each company I’ve worked with and each team I’ve been a part of. RLE is widely recognized as a proven industry leader – I feel fortunate to be able to step into this role and build relationships grounded in a foundation of quality products, reliable solutions, and a customer-focused product development.”

About RLE Technologies

RLE Technologies is the global provider of Triad raised floor and containment products, SeaHawk leak detection, Falcon facility monitoring solutions, and Raptor system integration products. Since 1984, our wired and wireless monitoring systems have provided peace of mind for facility stakeholders and over 17 million feet of our patented leak detection cable is installed in facilities worldwide. RLE’s products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

Additional information can be found at https://www.rletech.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Arianespace to launch three satellites towards Geostationary Orbit on July 28
AQ
11:48aPETRONET RENEWS INVESTMENT DEAL WITH TELLURIAN : sources
RE
11:47aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PR
11:47aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
11:47aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
GL
11:46aCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL : Academic Research in a Post-Pandemic World
PU
11:46aEURAZEO : Lakeland Tours LLC to Effect Financial Reorganization
PU
11:46aSOMFY : Sales for the first half of 2020
PU
11:46aSIDETRADE S A : 2020 Second Quarter Revenue
PU
11:46aWELLS FARGO MPANY : taps Williams to drive digital strategy forward
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group