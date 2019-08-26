Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RLGY: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:46am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) from February 24, 2017 through May 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Realogy investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. If you wish to join the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=realogy-holdings-corp&id=1936   or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=realogy-holdings-corp&id=1936.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aGenerex Biotechnology Announces Time Slot for CEO Joe Moscato to Present at H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference
GL
11:09aJUSHI HOLDINGS INC. : 's BEYOND/HELLO™ to Open Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Philadelphia
AQ
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group