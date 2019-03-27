RM Capital Markets : Annual Financial Report 0 03/27/2019 | 04:50am EDT Send by mail :

RNS Number : 0954U RM Secured Direct Lending PLC 27 March 2019 RM SECURED DIRECT LENDING PLC (the ''Company'' or "RMDL") FINAL RESULTS CONTINUED PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO GROWTH RMDL, an investment trust specialising in providing tailored debt solutions, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2018. HIGHLIGHTS ·Total dividend of 6.5p announced or paid for the period, in line with targets. Next year's dividend expected to be covered and maintained at similar levels ·The Company's return per Ordinary Share, based on the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period, was 6.9p ·Total loan investments of £102m (2017: £76.9m) with an increased average yield of 8.55% (2017: 8.23%) -Well-diversifiedportfolio with 35 debt investments (2017: 23 investments) across 14 sectors (2017: 11 sectors) -Robust loan book with 66% of portfolio senior secured -Weighted average life: 3.42 years -Largest loan repayment generated an IRR of c.9.25% from Exterion Media ·Underlying credit quality remained firm, with no defaults ·Two successful capital raises via £11.3m issued in C Shares (converted July 2018) and £10.9m through Zero Dividend Preference shares ('ZDP'). Period ended 31 Period ended 31 December 2018 December 2017 Net asset value ("NAV") (£'000) £95,720 £56,269 Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share (IFRS 96.96p 98.2p calculation) Ordinary Share price 101.50p 101.5p Ordinary Share premium to NAV 4.7% 3.0% Total return - Ordinary Share NAV and dividends +5.5% +2.8% POST-YEAR-END ·The Ordinary Share NAV as at 28 February 2019 was 98.38p per share ·Deployed all available cash for investment and £10m Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") utilised ·Successful capital raise of 13.5m new Ordinary Shares at a price of 100p per share allows RMDL to repay the drawn element of the RCF and invest into existing commitments ·Three new investments and one divestment OUTLOOK ·Strong pipeline of attractive opportunities in sectors less exposed to the business cycle and uncorrelated to wider equity markets ·Board remains committed to generating attractive shareholder returns, with target dividend of 6.50p per Ordinary share. Norman Crighton, Chairman of the Company, said: "The Board is pleased to report another year of growth for RMDL. This is reﬂected in our increased average portfolio yield of over 8% and total dividend of 6.5p. During the period we successfully raised new capital, which has successfully deployed by the Investment Manager, with a further fund raise post year end. Since our IPO in 2016, the fund has continued to grow, with 35 investments across 14 sectors and we are pleased with both the rate at which we have allocated our capital and the pipeline of opportunities identified. "In the current volatile market, our direct lending strategy oﬀers shareholders capacity to preserve capital, guard against inﬂation and rising rates, while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Board remains conﬁdent in the long-term future of RMDL and believes the foundations are firmly in place for the portfolio to deliver strong and sustainable performance for our shareholders." https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/investor-relations/ LEI: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958 For further information, please contact: RM Funds - Investment Manager 0131 603 7060 James Robson Pietro Nicholls N+1 Singer Advisory LLP - Financial Adviser and Broker 020 7496 3000 James Maxwell Lauren Kettle Tulchan Communications LLP - Financial PR 0207 353 4200 Elizabeth Snow rmdl@tulchangroup.com Deborah Roney Praxis Fund Services Limited - Administrator and 020 7653 9690 Company Secretary Anthony Lee Ciara McKillop About RM Secured Direct Lending Page 1 of 25 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc is a closed-ended investment trust established to invest in a portfolio of secured debt instruments. The Company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager with a degree of inﬂation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Loans in which the Company invests are predominantly secured against assets such as real estate or plant and machinery and/or income streams such as account receivables. About RM Funds RM Funds is a trading name of RM Capital Markets Limited, the Investment Manager to RM Secured Direct Lending PLC and VT RM Alternative Income Fund. RM Capital is a specialist in alternative fund management, sales & trading, foreign exchange, and capital markets and advisory. Founded in 2010, with oﬃces in Edinburgh, and London, it has transacted in excess of £50 billion of bonds and loans since its inception, and advised or originated, structured and managed the due diligence process for over £1 billion of Sterling credit transactions and approximately €700 million of Euro based transactions in each case since 2012. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT For the year ended 31 December 2018 INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE, FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Investment objective RM Secured Direct Lending Plc ("the Company") aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through investment in secured debt instruments of UK Small and Medium sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and mid-market corporates and/or individuals including any loan, promissory notes, lease, bond, or preference share (such debt instruments being "Loans") sourced or originated by RM Capital Markets Limited (the "Investment Manager") with a degree of inﬂation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Financial Information Group Company Year ended Period ended 31 31 December December 2018 2017 Gross asset value (£'000)1 £106,875 £85,700 Net asset value ("NAV") (£'000) £95,720 £56,269 NAV per Ordinary Share (pence) (IFRS calculation) 96.96p 98.20p Ordinary Share price (pence) 101.50p 101.50p Ordinary Share price premium to NAV1 4.7% 3.0% Ongoing charges1 1.93% 1.90% Accrued entitlement of Zero Dividend Preference ('ZDP') 102.62 - Share (pence)2 Performance Summary % change3,5 % change4,5 Total return - Ordinary Share NAV and dividends1 +5.5% +2.8% Total return - Ordinary Share price and dividends 1 +6.9% +3.7% 1These are Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs'). 2Based on the net assets attributable to the ZDP Shares as at 31 December 2018. 3 Total returns for the year to 31 December 2018, including dividend reinvestment. 4 Total returns for the period to 31 December 2017, including dividend reinvestment. 5 Source: Bloomberg. Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') The ﬁnancial information and performance summary data highlighted in the footnote to the above tables are considered to represent APMs of the Group and the Company. In addition to these APMs measures have been used by the Group to assess its performance. Chairman's Statement Introduction On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present the Company's second annual report and ﬁnancial statements for the calendar year 2018 (the "Period"). RM Secured Direct Lending plc (the "Company" or "RMDL") listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 15 December 2016, issuing 50,300,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 100 pence per share and to 31 December 2018, had grown via three capital raises to a share capital of 98,724,581 Ordinary Shares. During 2018 the Company paid three interim dividends based on income received from the underlying portfolio throughout the year. 1.625p per share was declared in May, August and November. On 27 February 2019 the Company declared the fourth interim dividend for the Period of 1.625 pence per share which will be paid on 29 March 2019. The Company has paid or declared dividends in respect of the Period totalling 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share, which is in line with the Company's stated target. The Company's return per Ordinary Share, based on the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the Period, was 6.9pence. Primarily as a consequence of the conversion of C Shares into Ordinary Shares during the Period, a small part of the total dividend was funded from capital reserves. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances the Board and the Investment Manager expect dividends in 2019 to be covered by net income generated over the year. In order to further enhance returns to Shareholders 10,869,950 zero dividend preference shares ("ZDPs") were issued during the Period by RM ZDP plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which was established solely for the purpose of issuing the ZDPs. The Company and RM ZDP plc collectively form the 'Group'. The issuance of the ZDPs has allowed the Company to lock in cost eﬀective debt funding via a loan from RM ZDP plc to the Company (Gross Redemption Yield of 3.5% excluding any additional set up or administrative costs) and this beneﬁts Shareholders by increasing the net interest income generated by the portfolio. The ZDPs ﬁt within the modest leverage limit of 20% outlined in the original Prospectus, thus the Company has not increased the originally marketed risk profile and there is still capacity to use the Revolving Credit Facility within this leverage limit. In order to facilitate the above structural gearing and for it to be used for investment purposes, the Company's investment policy required amendment. The amended investment policy was approved by Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held Page 2 of 25 on 28 March 2018. In response to investor demand, the Board was pleased to announce, on 8 March 2019, the issuance of 13.5 million new Ordinary Shares at a price of 100 pence per share. Following the issuance of these shares the Company has 112,224,581 Ordinary Shares in issue. Portfolio At year end the portfolio had 35 debt investments totalling over £102 million of invested capital. The Investment Manager has focused on investing in less cyclical sectors and this focus has formed the basis for a resilient year for the portfolio against a weaker broader market backdrop. In addition to this other key statistics include; ·Average yield across the portfolio has risen over the year from 8.23% to 8.55% ·The proportion of the portfolio investments that have their coupons linked to Libor has risen from 39% to 57% ·Investments in the senior secured part of the capital structure have remained relatively steady at 66% from 69% last year. NAV and share price performance As at 31 December 2018, the net asset value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share was 96.96 pence and the share price was 101.50 pence, representing a premium of 4.66% to NAV. Revolving credit facility During, and shortly after the end of the Period, the Company utilised its revolving credit facility with OakNorth Bank for investment purposes. Aside from setup costs, there is no additional cost to maintaining the facility, unless utilised. It is expected that the Company will keep such a facility in place during 2019. Outlook The current volatility across markets supports the investment strategy adopted by the Investment Manager. The Board and the Investment Manager have the view that as we move towards the later stages of the economic cycle, investors should favour higher quality secured debt investments which produce a steady income and oﬀer downside protection. Borrowers are also seeking lenders who can provide ﬂexible funding solutions which are tailored to their needs. The Manager continues to demonstrate its capacity to originate and structure transactions which have attractive risk-adjusted returns, generate above average yields, with focus on appropriate sectors, covenants and stringent credit analysis and due diligence underlying each transaction. The outlook for the Company is positive with an attractive pipeline of opportunities able to generate attractive shareholder returns. In the 2017 annual report, I noted that the Company has a diversiﬁed portfolio of secured loans generating a stable income and that the Board would like to see the Company grow with the aim of achieving the target dividend of 6.50p, spreading the Company's fixed costs and continued diversification of the portfolio. I repeat this statement for our 2019 outlook. The AGM will be held on 1 May 2019 where the Board and Investment Manager look forward to meeting Shareholders and answering any questions you may have. If you are unable to attend but have questions for the Board or Investment Manager then please contact N+1 Singer. The Board is grateful for the support of Shareholders and is delighted to have such a broad investor base. We would also like to thank RM Funds and the other professional advisors for their hard work and support throughout the year. Norman Crighton Chairman 26 March 2019 INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT Overview During the ﬁrst half of 2018, the Company completed further equity and ZDP raise, which has enabled the Investment Manager ("the Manager" or "RM") to capitalise on available investment opportunities. The secondary objective which is ongoing was to optimise the portfolio yield, resulting in the year end average portfolio yield increasing (by 43bps since the start of the year) to over 8.5%. The target of a 6.5p dividend has been achieved and for the coming year the expectation is for a dividend at this level to be covered and maintained. The share price performance of the Company over the year has been stable, trading in a narrow range between 101p and 103p per share and at a premium of between 2-5% to NAV. In line with the commitment to investors made at the IPO, RM has continued to purchase shares of the Company during the period. RM now own directly 938,624 shares; the management team and related parties own additional shares in a personal capacity. By purchasing RMDL shares, the Investment Manager has aligned its interests with Shareholders and will continue to invest part of its management fee during 2019. The market environment Volatility across global markets picked up during the year and remains at elevated levels. Most stock markets ﬁnished the year in the red and corporate bond funds generally posted negative total returns for 2018. Leverage Loans were in the ﬁnancial and mainstream press towards the end of the year as the market became concerned that loose lending standards over recent years combined with heavy issuance could be the next catalyst for a global market crash. Open ended loan funds, speciﬁcally in the US, consequently saw large numbers of redemptions, which put pressure on issuance and credit spreads during the fourth quarter of 2018. Overall, the Manager expects to see the continued widening of credit spreads as constructive in so far as overall borrowing costs are increasing modestly across the market. The key risks for the wider alternative credit peer group lie in the more loosely regulated areas of the market where there has been a signiﬁcant mispricing of risk over recent years. This largely sits within consumer and peer to peer lending where large capital inﬂows chasing borrowers have driven down returns in a number of areas. Historically, as we move towards the end of a business cycle, default rates start to increase, given the homogenous nature of the loans, with limited underlying collateral and we expect to see relatively high losses in some of these areas. The Company is not exposed to this type of lending, and both the Manager and Company have actively prohibited investments in this space as noted within the Company's prospectus. The Company's policy is to value the Company's loan investments at fair value and has appointed Mazars to independently value the loans on a monthly basis. The valuation process has been comprehensively reviewed during the year, and is monitored by the Board, the Manager and the AIFM. The process includes quantitative and qualitative analysis, with the analysis performed on a loan-by-loan basis and the valuation of each loan taking into account the relevant risks and returns associated with that loan. As we look at how the market environment can affect the portfolio we identify three key risks; Currency - the risks here are that USD and EUR currencies depreciate and RMDL investments in local currency lose value versus our base currency in GBP. RM has mitigated this risk by using currency forwards to hedge the majority of any currency exposures within the portfolio. Rates - should interest rates rise the present value of the current loans could decline as higher discount rates are used. This has been mitigated by investing predominantly in Loans that have coupons which are linked to Libor. Portfolio ﬁxed rate investments Page 3 of 25 usually have relatively short maturities to mitigate this risk. Credit - the idiosyncratic credit risk is the risk attached to a speciﬁc investment rather than the broader market sentiment. In eﬀect this is the risk that the borrower is unable to repay or service the loan. Within the portfolio this is the largest risk and is mitigated by careful due diligence, extensive initial credit work and eﬀective ongoing monitoring. The key focus to reduce the idiosyncratic credit risk is a combination of both top-down careful sector selection (thus reduces exposure within areas which are likely to be problematic as we move through the cycle) and fundamental bottom-up credit selection, in which the investment team and our professional advisors conduct due diligence, structure and document the Company's investments. The portfolio As at year end, all of the available capital was deployed and the RCF had been partially utilised. Net interest income for 2019 is forecast to be in excess of 6.5 pence, meaning the dividend for the coming year is projected to be fully covered. Over the period there were several loan repayments, the largest being Exterion Media which was repaid in Q4 and represented circa 8.5% of the portfolio. Nevertheless, the Manager has grown the Loan book over the period from circa £77 million of invested capital at year end 2017 to £102 million at 31 December 2018. In addition to this the average yield across the portfolio has increased to in excess of 8.5%. There are two areas where additional incremental performance can be added during 2019. The ﬁrst is a reduction of the Company's ongoing charges ﬁgure which should contribute to net returns as any additional capital raises will have a meaningful eﬀect on reducing ﬁxed costs. The second is any exit penalties, minimum return charges, share options or share stakes in borrower companies, which can be negotiated into borrower documentations. Whilst the average yield has increased, the quality of the loan book remains robust - 66% of the portfolio remains senior secured and the majority at 74% have robust sponsor backing. The largest component of the book is Corporate lending with 56% and then Project Finance and Asset Finance being relatively evenly split at 20% and 24% respectively. This gives an excellent spread of risk. 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 Number of investments 35 23 Number of sectors 14 11 Weighted average life (years) 3.42 3.48 Net asset value £95.7m £56.3m Net asset value (pence per share) 96.96 98.20 Total investments outstanding £102.6m £76.9m Average yield 8.55% 8.23% Senior secured / Junior secured / 66% / 18% / 72% / 28% / 0% HoldCo 16% Fixed / Floating 57% / 43% 72% / 28% Whilst the Company is sector agnostic with regards to the investment parameters there has been a focus on sectors less exposed to the business cycle. One can see from the table showing sector breakdowns the focus on hard assets and sectors not directly linked to the business cycle. Given we are cautious on consumer discretionary, the investment within the Consumer Goods sector is in two market leading forecourt operators which we believe are not directly linked to the business cycle. See Annual Report for sector breakdown and loan to value charts. Outlook The Investment Management team have a strong pipeline of opportunities to deploy capital in 2019. The RM house view is that we are moving into the latter stages of the credit cycle - to this end it is our intention to keep the focus on similar sectors which are currently within the portfolio. The weaker credit markets globally have allowed returns to increase and we also expect greater levels of investor protections to be included within lending documents as liquidity and credit starts to flow out of the market. RM Capital Markets Limited 26 March 2019 Principal risks and uncertainties Together with the issues discussed in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report, the Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group fall into the following main categories: (i)Market risks Availability of appropriate investments There is no guarantee that loans will be made in a timely manner. Before the Group is able to make or acquire loans, the Investment Manager is required to complete necessary due diligence and enter into appropriate legal documentation. In addition the Group may become subject to competition in sourcing and making investments. Some of the Group's competitors may have greater ﬁnancial, technical and marketing resources or a lower cost of capital and the Group may not be able to compete successfully for investments. Competition for investments may lead to the available interest coupon on investments decreasing, which may further limit the Group's ability to generate its desired returns. If the Investment Manager is not able to source a suﬃcient number of suitable investments within a reasonable time frame whether by reason of lack of demand, competition or otherwise, a greater proportion of the Group's assets will be held in cash for longer than anticipated and the Group's ability to achieve its investment objective will be adversely aﬀected. To the extent that any investments to which the Group is exposed prepay, mature or are sold it will seek to reinvest such proceeds in further investments in accordance with the Group's investment policy. Market sectors Loans will be made to borrowers that operate in diﬀerent market sectors each of which will have risks that are speciﬁc to that particular market sector. UK exit from the European Union A referendum was held on 23 June 2016 to decide whether the UK should remain in the EU. A vote was given in favour of the UK leaving the EU ("Brexit"). The extent of the impact on the Group will depend in part on the nature of the arrangements that are put in place between the UK and the EU following Brexit and the extent to which the UK continues to apply laws that are based on Page 4 of 25 EU legislation. In addition, the macroeconomic eﬀect of a Brexit on the value of investments in the lending market and, by extension, the value of investments in the portfolio is unknown. As such, it is not possible to state the impact that Brexit will have on the Group and its investments. It could also potentially make it more diﬃcult for the Group to raise capital in the EU and/or increase the regulatory compliance burden on the Group. This could restrict the Group's future activities and thereby negatively affect returns. Management of risks The Group has appointed an experienced investment Manager who directly sources loans. The Group is investing in a wide range of loan types and sectors and therefore beneﬁts from diversiﬁcation. Investment restrictions are relatively ﬂexible giving the advisor ability to take advantage of diverse loan opportunities. The Investment Manager, AIFM, Broker and the Board review market conditions on an ongoing basis. (ii)Risks associated with meeting the Group's investment objective or target dividend yield The Group's investment objective is to generate attractive and regular dividends through investment in loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager and to generate capital appreciation by virtue of the fact that the returns on some loans will be index-linked. The declaration, payment and amount of any future dividends by the Group will be subject to the discretion of the Directors and will depend upon, amongst other things, the Group successfully pursuing the investment policy and the Group's earnings, ﬁnancial position, cash requirements, level and rate of borrowings and availability of proﬁt, as well the provisions of relevant laws or generally accepted accounting principles from time to time. Management of risks The Investment Manager has a target portfolio yield which covers the level of dividend targeted by the Group. The Board reviews the position at board meetings. (iii)Financial risks The Group's investment activities expose it to a variety of ﬁnancial risks which include liquidity, currency, leverage, interest rate and credit risks. Further details on financial risks and the management of those risks can be found in note 17 to the financial statements. (iv)Corporate governance and internal control risks (including cyber security) The Group has no employees and the directors have all been appointed on a non-executive basis. The Group must therefore rely upon the performance of third party service providers to perform its executive functions. In particular, the AIFM, the Investment Manager, the Administrator, the Group Secretary, the Registrar and their respective delegates, if any, will perform services that are integral to the Group's operations and financial performance. Poor performance of the above service providers could lead to various consequences including the loss of the Group's assets, inadequate returns to shareholders and loss of investment trust status. Cyber security risks could lead to breaches of confidentiality, loss of data records and inability to make investment decisions. Management of risks Each of the above contracts was entered into after full and proper consideration of the quality and cost of services oﬀered, including the financial control systems in operation in so far as they relate to the affairs of the Group. All of the above services are subject to ongoing oversight of the Board and the performance of the principal service providers is reviewed on a regular basis. The Group's key service providers report periodically to the Board on their procedures to mitigate cyber security risks. (v)Regulatory risks The Group and its operations are subject to laws and regulations enacted by national and local governments and government policy. Compliance with, and monitoring of, applicable laws and regulations may be diﬃcult, time consuming and costly. Any change in the laws, regulations and/or government policy aﬀecting the Group or any changes to current accountancy regulations and practice in the UK may have a material adverse eﬀect on the ability of the Group to successfully pursue its investment policy and meet its investment objective and/or on the value of the Group and the shares. In such event, the performance of the Group, the Net Asset Value, the Group's earnings and returns to Shareholders may be materially adversely affected. Management of risks The Group has contracted out relevant services to appropriately qualiﬁed professionals. The Secretary and AIFM report on compliance matters to the Board on a quarterly basis and the Board has access to the advice of its Corporate Broker on a continuing basis. The assessment of regulatory risks forms part of the Board's risk assessment programme. Dividend policy Dividends are expected to be declared by the Directors in May, August, November and February of each year in respect of the preceding quarter with dividends being paid in June, September, December and March. The last dividend in respect of any ﬁnancial year is declared prior to the relevant annual general meeting. Therefore, it is declared as a fourth interim dividend and no ﬁnal dividend is payable. The Board understands that this means that Shareholders will not be given the opportunity to vote on the payment of a ﬁnal dividend. However, the Board believe that the payment of a fourth interim dividend as opposed to a final dividend is in the best interests of Shareholders as it provides them with regularity on the frequency of dividend payments and avoids the delay to payment which would result from the declaration of a ﬁnal dividend. A resolution will be put forward at the Annual General Meeting to approve the policy of declaring and paying all dividends of the Company as interim dividends. The Company targeted an annualised dividend yield of 6.5% (on the Issue Price at the Company's initial listing) for the ﬁnancial year to 31 December 2018, an increase from the target dividend yield of 4% for the period from Admission to 31 December 2017. Investors should note that the targeted annualised dividend yields are targets only and not proﬁt forecasts and there can be no assurance that either will be met or that any dividend growth will be achieved. Portfolio Largest 10 loans by drawn amounts across the entire portfolio as at 31 December 2018 Percentage Valuation of net asset Business Activity Instrument type £'000 % (Private/Public/Bond) Forecourt Operator Private Loan 8,523 8.0 Telecommunications Private Loan 6,787 6.4 Business Services Private Loan 6,749 6.3 Automotive Parts

