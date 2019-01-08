Log in
RM Capital Markets : Full Deployment of Cash & Utilisation of RCF

01/08/2019 | 05:24am EST

RNS Number : 5016M

RM Secured Direct Lending PLC 08 January 2019

RM Secured Direct Lending PLC

Full deployment of cash and utilisation of Revolving Credit Facility

RMDL commits funding across four new transactions

RM Secured Direct Lending PLC ("RMDL"), which specialises in providing tailored debt solutions, is pleased to announce that it has deployed all cash available for investment, during the month of December, and has subsequently utilised £2.40m of its £10m Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF").

The cash has been deployed across four new transactions in the following sectors: telecommunications equipment, receivables & asset ﬁnancing and real estate. All four transactions, which were originated and structured by the Investment Manager, are consistent with RMDL's stated investment policy, offering robust security packages and yielding cash coupons in excess of 8.00% per annum.

The RCF, provided by OakNorth Bank, oﬀers RMDL ﬂexible capital for general corporate purposes including to invest in its substantial pipeline of opportunities. RMDL does not incur any non-utilisation fees in connection with the facility.

Further details regarding the transactions will be detailed in the quarterly factsheet expected to be published on or around the 16 January 2019.

th

END

For further information, please contact:

RM Capital Markets Limited - Investment Manager James Robson

Pietro Nicholls

Tel: 0131 603 7060

Tulchan Communications LLP - Financial PR Elizabeth Snow

Deborah Roney Tel: 0207 353 4200

About RM Secured Direct Lending

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc is a closed-ended investment trust established to invest in a portfolio of secured debt instruments. The Company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager with a degree of inﬂation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Loans in which the Company invests are predominantly secured against assets such as real estate or plant and machinery and/or income streams such as account receivables.

About RM Capital Markets Limited

RM Funds is a trading name of RM Capital Markets Limited, the Investment Manager to RM Secured Direct Lending PLC and VT RM Alternative Income Fund. RM Capital is a specialist in alternative fund management, sales & trading, foreign exchange, and capital markets and advisory. Founded in 2010, with oﬃces in Edinburgh, and London, it has transacted in excess of £50 billion of bonds and loans since its inception, and advised or originated, structured and managed the due diligence process for over £1 billion of Sterling credit transactions and approximately €700 million of Euro based transactions in each case since 2012.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCLIFVALRITIIA

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

RM Secured Direct Lending plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:23:03 UTC
