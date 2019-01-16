RM Capital Markets : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 1758N

RM Secured Direct Lending PLC 16 January 2019

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc and RM ZDP PLC

("RMDL" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958

Net Asset Value

RMDL announces that its unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2018, on a cum income basis, was 96.98 pence (30 November 2018: 98.20 pence).

RM ZDP PLC announces that the unaudited accrued capital entitlement per ZDP share as at 31 December 2018 was 102.62 pence (30 November 2018: 102.32 pence).

The Company also announces that the Monthly Report for the period to 31 December 2018 is now available to be viewed on the Company website:

https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/

For further information, please contact:

RM Capital Markets Limited - Investment Manager James Robson

Pietro Nicholls

Tel: 0131 603 7060

International Fund Management - AIFM Chris Hickling

Shaun Robert

Tel: 01481 737600

Tulchan Group - Financial PR James Macey White

Elizabeth Snow Tel: 0207 353 4200

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited - Administrator and Company Secretary Anthony Lee

Ciara McKillop

Tel: 020 7653 9690

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP - Financial Adviser and Broker James Maxwell

Lauren Kettle

Tel: 020 7496 3000

About RM Secured Direct Lending

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc ("RMDL" or the "Company") is a closed-ended investment trust established to invest in a portfolio of secured debt instruments.

The Company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager with a degree of inﬂation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Loans in which the Company invests are predominantly secured against assets such as real estate or plant and machinery and/or income streams such as account receivables.

For more information, please see https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/

