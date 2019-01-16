Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RM Capital Markets : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:54am EST

RNS Number : 1758N

RM Secured Direct Lending PLC 16 January 2019

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc and RM ZDP PLC

("RMDL" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958

Net Asset Value

RMDL announces that its unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2018, on a cum income basis, was 96.98 pence (30 November 2018: 98.20 pence).

RM ZDP PLC announces that the unaudited accrued capital entitlement per ZDP share as at 31 December 2018 was 102.62 pence (30 November 2018: 102.32 pence).

The Company also announces that the Monthly Report for the period to 31 December 2018 is now available to be viewed on the Company website:

https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/

END

For further information, please contact:

RM Capital Markets Limited - Investment Manager James Robson

Pietro Nicholls

Tel: 0131 603 7060

International Fund Management - AIFM Chris Hickling

Shaun Robert

Tel: 01481 737600

Tulchan Group - Financial PR James Macey White

Elizabeth Snow Tel: 0207 353 4200

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited - Administrator and Company Secretary Anthony Lee

Ciara McKillop

Tel: 020 7653 9690

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP - Financial Adviser and Broker James Maxwell

Lauren Kettle

Tel: 020 7496 3000

About RM Secured Direct Lending

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc ("RMDL" or the "Company") is a closed-ended investment trust established to invest in a portfolio of secured debt instruments.

The Company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager with a degree of inﬂation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Loans in which the Company invests are predominantly secured against assets such as real estate or plant and machinery and/or income streams such as account receivables.

For more information, please see https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVGGUAWGUPBGMA

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

RM Secured Direct Lending plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31aGore Receives Excellent Supplier Award from Sunrise Power
PR
03:31aURBAN AIRSHIP : Acquires Accengage, Extending Its Worldwide Leadership with Unmatched Presence Across Europe
BU
03:31aBIOME GROW : Opens the Door to U.S. Investors -- CFN Media
AQ
03:31aINVITATION : Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on February 8, 2019
GL
03:30aFOR THE EARTH CORPORATION (OTC : FTEG) Preparing to Market Game-Changing Cleaning Products
AQ
03:30aGREENE KING : poaches Merlin Entertainments executive as its new CEO
AQ
03:30aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : SLN124 granted Orphan Drug Designation by EMA for the treatment of -Thalassemia
AQ
03:30aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Bitcoin is Unaffected by IBMs New Quantum Computer
AQ
03:30aDogness Well Received by Prominent Media at CES 2019
AQ
03:30aAPPLE : s iPhone a big priority for U.S. corporate spending in 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
3City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
5FTSE 100 : Muted open seen for FTSE 100 after May's Brexit deal crush

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.