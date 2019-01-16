RM Capital Markets : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 1758N
RM Secured Direct Lending PLC 16 January 2019
RM Secured Direct Lending Plc and RM ZDP PLC
("RMDL" or the "Company")
LEI: 213800RBRIYICC2QC958
Net Asset Value
RMDL announces that its unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2018, on a cum income basis, was 96.98 pence (30 November 2018: 98.20 pence).
RM ZDP PLC announces that the unaudited accrued capital entitlement per ZDP share as at 31 December 2018 was 102.62 pence (30 November 2018: 102.32 pence).
The Company also announces that the Monthly Report for the period to 31 December 2018 is now available to be viewed on the Company website:
https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/
For further information, please contact:
RM Capital Markets Limited - Investment Manager James Robson
Pietro Nicholls
Tel: 0131 603 7060
International Fund Management - AIFM Chris Hickling
Shaun Robert
Tel: 01481 737600
Tulchan Group - Financial PR James Macey White
Elizabeth Snow Tel: 0207 353 4200
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited - Administrator and Company Secretary Anthony Lee
Ciara McKillop
Tel: 020 7653 9690
Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP - Financial Adviser and Broker James Maxwell
Lauren Kettle
Tel: 020 7496 3000
About RM Secured Direct Lending
RM Secured Direct Lending Plc ("RMDL" or the "Company") is a closed-ended investment trust established to invest in a portfolio of secured debt instruments.
The Company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager with a degree of inﬂation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Loans in which the Company invests are predominantly secured against assets such as real estate or plant and machinery and/or income streams such as account receivables.
For more information, please see https://rmdl.co.uk/investor-centre/monthly-factsheets/
