RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATUS) securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on June 21, 2017 at $30.00 per share.

If you purchased shares of Altice and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299

The Complaint concerns whether Altice USA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, specifically regarding the Company's relationship with its parent company, Altice N.V.

