RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA, Inc.

08/11/2018 | 12:16am CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATUS) securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on June 21, 2017 at $30.00 per share.

If you purchased shares of Altice and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The Complaint concerns whether Altice USA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, specifically regarding the Company's relationship with its parent company, Altice N.V.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:             

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-altice-usa-inc-300695578.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
