Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CV Sciences, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:16am CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased CV Sciences, Inc. ("CV Sciences" or the "Company") (OTC: CVSI) who purchased or otherwise acquired CV Sciences securities between June 19, 2017 and August 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CV Sciences shareholders may, no later than October 23, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.  If you purchased shares of CV Sciences and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that its Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 20, 2018, Citron Research alleged that CV Sciences misrepresented the status of one of its key patents. Citron Research said that the Company failed to disclose a rejected patent that the Company "continue[d] to hype." Following this news, CV Sciences stock dropped over 63%.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than October 23, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff."  Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.  For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-cv-sciences-inc-300705119.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aTRINIDAD DRILLING : Board of Directors to Review Unsolicited Offer from Ensign; Shareholders Advised to Take No Immediate Action
AQ
01:07aMARKETING AUTOMATION SOFTWARE MARKET BY MARKETING - CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT, EMAIL MARKETING, MOBILE APPLICATION, INBOUND MARKETING, SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING FORECAST 2023 : The major players in global market include: HubSpot, Marketo, Act-On Software, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Infusionsoft, IBM, Cognizant, ETrigue, GreenRope, Hatchbuck, IContact, LeadSquared, MarcomCentral, Salesfusion, SALESmanago, SAP, SAS Institute, SharpSpring, Aprimo.
AQ
01:07aSPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES : Positive signs at Bertha Park
PU
01:02aPotlatchDeltic Corporation Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
GL
01:01aIFA NEWS : ECOVACS ROBOTICS Sets a New Standard in Household Cleaning Robotics with Artificial Intelligence
PR
01:01aPotlatchDeltic Board Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock and Special Dividend
GL
01:00aMINT : Announces Private Placement Closing
AQ
12:59aSEPTEMBER 10TH DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc.
BU
12:57aBOEING : U.S. Navy Awards Boeing $805 million MQ-25 Contract
PU
12:55aLIMITED ENGAGEMENT : Top funds backed gunmaker Ruger board despite no talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.