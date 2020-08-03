RM : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited

順騰國際(控股)有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 932)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Circular and Notice" ) of Shunten International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") both dated on 17 July 2020 in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held at Rm 631, 6/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Monday, 17 August 2020 at 2:30 p.m.. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Notice.

In view of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and in order to prevent and control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the AGM, and in order to better protect the safety and health of the Shareholders and other participants attending the AGM, the Company will strictly implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM:

NO gifts and refreshment packs or coffee/tea will be served at the AGM to avoid close contact of attendees; At the entrance of the AGM Venue, a compulsory body temperature check will be conducted on every person attending the AGM. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.3 degree Celsius, or who has any flu-like symptoms, or is otherwise apparently unwell will not be admitted to the Venue; All attendees must wear face masks at all times inside the Venue or at the waiting area outside the Venue;

