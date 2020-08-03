RM : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Shunten International (Holdings) Limited
順騰國際(控股)有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 932)
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES
FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the circular and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Circular and Notice" ) of Shunten International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") both dated on 17 July 2020 in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held at Rm 631, 6/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Monday, 17 August 2020 at 2:30 p.m.. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Notice.
In view of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and in order to prevent and control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the AGM, and in order to better protect the safety and health of the Shareholders and other participants attending the AGM, the Company will strictly implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM:
-
NO gifts and refreshment packs or coffee/tea will be served at the AGM to avoid close contact of attendees;
-
At the entrance of the AGM Venue, a compulsory body temperature check will be conducted on every person attending the AGM. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.3 degree Celsius, or who has any flu-like symptoms, or is otherwise apparently unwell will not be admitted to the Venue;
-
All attendees must wear face masks at all times inside the Venue or at the waiting area outside the Venue;
1
-
All attendees of the AGM are required to fill in health declaration form (the declaration form is available on the Company's website at www.shunten.com.hk) to confirm that (i) he/she no flu-like symptoms within 7 days immediately before the AGM; (ii) within 14 days immediately before the AGM: (a) he/she has not travel outside Hong Kong; and (b) he/she is/was not under compulsory quarantine or medical surveillance order by the Department of Health of Hong Kong; and (c) he/she has not had/has close contact with confirmed case(s) and/or probable case(s) of COVID-19 patient(s); and (d) he/she does/did not live with any person under home quarantine. Any person who fails to provide the required confirmation may be requested to leave or denied entry into the Venue;
-
Seating at the Venue will be arranged in a manner to allow for appropriate social distancing. As a result, there may be limited capacity for Shareholders to attend the AGM. The Company may limit the number of attendees at avoid over-crowding;
-
Any attendee who does not follow any of the abovementioned measures will be refused admission to the Venue or requested to leave the Venue; and
-
All attendees are recommended to clean their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering the Venue.
The Company wishes to remind all shareholders that physical attendance in person at the AGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM as an alternative to attending the AGM in person.
The forms of proxy were despatched to the Shareholders and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.shunten.com.hk or the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof.
By order of the Board
Shunten International (Holdings) Limited
WANG Xihua
Executive director
Hong Kong, 3 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xihua and Mr. LAI Wei Lam, William; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LEUNG Winson Kwan Yau, Mr. TAM Kin Yip and Mr. LEUNG Man Loon.
2
Disclaimer
RM Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:51:25 UTC