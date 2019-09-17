RM : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited

順騰國際（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 932)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT -

PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE

BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 September 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among others, the Placing. Capitalised terms used herein, unless the context requires otherwise, shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to clarify that the initial Conversion Price shall be HK$0.432 per Conversion Share instead of HK$0.43 per Conversion Share. On 17 September 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into a supplemental letter (the ''Supplemental Letter'') to the Placing Agreement to confirm and agree that the initial Conversion Price should be HK$0.432 per Conversion Share instead of HK$0.43 per Conversion Share.

The initial Conversion Price of HK$0.432 (i) represents a premium of approximately 2.86% over the closing price of HK$0.42 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 16 September 2019, being the date of the Placing Agreement; and (ii) equals to the average of the closing prices of HK$0.432 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five (5) consecutive trading days up to and including 13 September 2019, being