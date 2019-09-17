Log in
RM : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

09/17/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited

順騰國際（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 932)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT -

PLACING OF CONVERTIBLE

BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 September 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among others, the Placing. Capitalised terms used herein, unless the context requires otherwise, shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to clarify that the initial Conversion Price shall be HK$0.432 per Conversion Share instead of HK$0.43 per Conversion Share. On 17 September 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent entered into a supplemental letter (the ''Supplemental Letter'') to the Placing Agreement to confirm and agree that the initial Conversion Price should be HK$0.432 per Conversion Share instead of HK$0.43 per Conversion Share.

The initial Conversion Price of HK$0.432 (i) represents a premium of approximately 2.86% over the closing price of HK$0.42 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 16 September 2019, being the date of the Placing Agreement; and (ii) equals to the average of the closing prices of HK$0.432 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five (5) consecutive trading days up to and including 13 September 2019, being

the last full trading day immediately preceding the date of the Placing Agreement. The Conversion Price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Placing Agent, taking into account of, among others, the recent trading performance of the Shares. The Directors consider that the Conversion Price and the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Letter) and the Convertible Bonds are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

On the assumption that the Convertible Bonds would be converted into Conversion Shares in full at the initial Conversion Price, the 462,962,962 Conversion Shares represent approximately 18.38% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and approximately 15.53% of the issued share capital of the Company as to be enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares.

Save as disclosed herein, all the other terms and conditions of the Placing and the Convertible Bonds remain unchanged.

EFFECT OF SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The following shareholding table illustrates the shareholding structure of the Company

  1. as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) after Closing and full conversion of the Convertible Bonds (assuming that there is no other change in the issued share capital of the Company since the date of this announcement):

After Closing and upon full conversion

of the Convertible Bonds (assuming

that there is no other change in the

issued share capital of the Company

since the date of this

Shareholders

As at the date of this announcement

announcement)(Note 1)

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

issued Shares

Percentage

issued Shares

Percentage

Directors and substantial

Shareholders

Mr. Chan Yan Tak

(Note 2)

733,568,000

29.12%

733,568,000

24.60%

Mr. Lee Chi Hang, Sidney (Note 3)

3,000,000

0.12%

3,000,000

0.10%

Sub-total

736,568,000

29.24%

736,568,000

24.70%

Public Shareholders

Bondholders

-

-

462,962,962

15.53%

Other public Shareholders

1,782,343,200

70.76%

1,782,343,200

59.77%

Total:

2,518,911,200

100.00%

2,981,874,162

100.00%

Notes:

  1. For illustrative purpose, it is assumed that the Convertible Bonds will be converted in full that a maximum of 462,962,962 Conversion Shares will be issued to the Bondholders.
  2. Able Island Group Limited and Nice Day Investment Limited are investment holding companies incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and hold an aggregate of 733,568,000 Shares. The entire issued share capital of each of the aforesaid companies is held by Mr. Chan Yan Tak, the honorary chairman of the Company. Mr. Chan resigned as the chairman of the Board, an executive Director, the chief executive officer and an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 1 April 2019.
  3. Mr. Lee Chi Hang, Sidney is an executive Director.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 17 September 2019 pending the release of this announcement. Application has been made by the Company to resume the trading of its Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 1 : 00 p.m. on 17 September 2019.

By the order of the Board of

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited

WANG Xihua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LEE Chi Hang, Sidney, Mr. WANG Xihua and Mr. LAI Wei Lam, William; and the independent non- executive Directors are Ms. SZETO Wai Ling, Virginia, Mr. LEUNG Winson Kwan Yau, Mr. TAM Kin Yip and Mr. LEUNG Man Loon.

Disclaimer

RM Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 04:31:01 UTC
