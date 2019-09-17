Log in
RM : TRADING HALT

09/17/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited

順騰國際（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 932)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Shunten International (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 17 September 2019 pending the release of a supplemental announcement relating to the placing of convertible bonds in the announcement of the Company dated 16 September 2019.

By the order of the Board of

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited

WANG Xihua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LEE Chi Hang, Sidney, Mr. WANG Xihua and Mr. LAI Wei Lam, William; and the independent non- executive Directors are Ms. SZETO Wai Ling, Virginia, Mr. LEUNG Winson Kwan Yau, Mr. TAM Kin Yip and Mr. LEUNG Man Loon.

Disclaimer

RM Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 04:11:01 UTC
