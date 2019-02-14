Log in
RMA Advances Midwest Efforts with Addition of Thomas J. Parker

02/14/2019 | 12:21pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas J. Parker, Midwest Relationship Manager, as part of an expansion that will allow it to provide valuable RMA support to more financial institutions throughout the heartland.

Parker will be based in the Chicago area and support RMA's member banks with assets of between $1 billion to $60 billion in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. RMA Relationship Managers prove valuable partners to financial institutions by suggesting the best products, training, and materials to help their professionals thrive in an increasingly challenging economic and regulatory landscape. Parker, a native of Chicago, joins RMA from the banking sector.

His recent addition is part of numerous key personnel moves and investments in support of RMA's Vision 2020 effort to remain the authority on risk management in financial services through the strategic deployment of innovation, technology, and creativity.

"We are excited to have a knowledgeable and talented resource such as Thomas in Chicago," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "With Thomas on board, RMA is positioned to advance its support of the robust banking community in the Midwest."     

To learn how Parker and RMA can benefit your institution, please contact Parker at (267) 205-3242 or tparker@rmahq.org, or visit the RMA website.

About RMA
Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rma-advances-midwest-efforts-with-addition-of-thomas-j-parker-300796055.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association


© PRNewswire 2019
