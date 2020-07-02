Log in
RMA Risk Management Agency : 2019 Crop Year Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) Final Area Yields and Final Area Revenues

07/02/2020 | 11:54am EDT

In accordance with Section 10 of the SCO Endorsement, approved final area yields for 2019 crop year Buckwheat, Burley Tobacco, Cigar Binder Tobacco, Corn, Cucumbers, Dark Air Tobacco, Dry Beans, Fire Cured Tobacco, Flax, Flue Cured Tobacco, Grain Sorghum, Green Peas, Hybrid Corn Seed, Hybrid Seed Rice, Hybrid Sorghum Seed, Millet, Mustard, Peanuts, Popcorn, Processing Beans, Pumpkins, Rice, Sesame, Silage Sorghum, Soybeans, Sugar Beets, Sunflowers, Sweet Corn, and 11/30 Tomatoes will be available by close of business today in the following formats:

In some situations, the production area used to establish the offer did not have any reported yield data to establish Final Area Yields or Area Revenues. In these instances, the Risk Management Agency (RMA) determined Final Area Yields in accordance with the SCO endorsement. The attachment identifies the source of the final area yield determination in the affected counties.


DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2020

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 15:53:06 UTC
