RMA Risk Management Agency : Administrator in Harrisburg Meets with Farmers, Ag Groups

08/31/2018 | 09:17pm CEST
Martin Barbre, Administrator of USDA's Federal crop insurance program, speaks at the 18th Annual Pennsylvania Crop Insurance Conference in Harrisburg, PA. Photo by Sean Patrick.
Attendees heard from representatives of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Penn State, and USDA, about Farm Bill developments, USDA programs, and estate planning. August 30, 2018. Photo by Sean Patrick.

HARRISBURG, August 31, 2018 - USDA's Administrator of the Risk Management Agency, which oversees Federal crop insurance, was in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, attending a conference hosted by the state's Department of Agriculture.

Speaking to attendees at the 18th annual Pennsylvania Crop Insurance Conference, he talked about the state of Federal crop insurance, and broke the news of changes to USDA's Whole-Farm Revenue Protection Policy. The policy covered nearly $2.6 billion worth of American crops last year, up from $1 billion in 2015.

'We need to get out to understand what we're doing, how things could be tweaked a little to help farmers,' Barbre, a long-time corn and soy farmer from Illinois said. 'We've heard of some challenges with the policy from farmers in the Keystone State and elsewhere. Hopefully new changes announced today will address those concerns.'

During a three-day visit, Mr. Barbre also traveled to Adams County to tour an apple orchard and tree nursery, as well as a dairy farm in Gettysburg.

'I think it's highly critical that we get out on the farms and actually meet the people that are producing our crops in this country, that way we can better pin our products to meet their needs,' Barbre explained. 'Without seeing their production practices, it's hard to make those good decisions.'

USDA's Federal crop insurance program currently covers more than 90% of America's principle crops. Last year in the Keystone State there were approximately 8,500 Federal crop insurance policies, covering more than $490 million worth of crops. More than $19 million was paid to Pennsylvania farmers for insurance claims caused by natural perils, such as hail storms or floods.

To learn more about Federal crop insurance, Whole-Farm Revenue Protection, and other USDA programs, visit www.usda.gov and search 'RMA.'

Martin Barbre (left), Administrator of USDA's Federal crop insurance program, meets with Chris Baugher, owner of Adams County Nursery in Aspers, Pennsylvania. Photo by Sean Patrick.

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:16:02 UTC
