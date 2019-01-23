Log in
RMA's GCOR XIII To Focus On Culture, Third-Party Risk Management, Emerging Risks

01/23/2019 | 03:22pm EST

Dean Yoost, member of the Board of Directors at MUFG Union Bank and Pacific Life Insurance Company, to address RMA's 13th annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference regarding directors' expectations

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding AI, machine learning, and blockchain, as well as their views on evolving cyber resiliency and third-party risk management practices at GCOR XIII. The Risk Management Association's 13th annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Cambridge, Mass., April 10-11, 2019.

Dean Yoost, author of the forthcoming Illuminating Data in the Boardroom, scheduled to be published by RMA later this year, will be a keynote speaker, outlining some of the opportunities, risks, and regulatory issues, as well as describing notable concerns and issues associated with data.

The conference will also feature sessions on topics such as effective challenge; risk appetite; LIBOR risk management; agile risk management; and additional programming on culture, conduct, and reputation risk.

"Evolving customer preferences are driving a demand for innovation in the financial services industry, and institutions are increasingly focused on using blockchain, AI, and machine learning to improve the customer experience and drive efficiencies. It is critical that institutions understand that these innovative technologies can confer superior benefits over existing technologies but also give rise to significant operational risk and reputational risk to financial institutions," said RMA Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Edward J. DeMarco, Jr.

For more information and to register, visit www.rmahq.org/gcorxiii.

About RMA
Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rmas-gcor-xiii-to-focus-on-culture-third-party-risk-management-emerging-risks-300783183.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association


© PRNewswire 2019
