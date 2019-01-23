RMA's GCOR XIII To Focus On Culture, Third-Party Risk Management, Emerging Risks

Dean Yoost, member of the Board of Directors at MUFG Union Bank and Pacific Life Insurance Company, to address RMA's 13th annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference regarding directors' expectations

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding AI, machine learning, and blockchain, as well as their views on evolving cyber resiliency and third-party risk management practices at GCOR XIII. The Risk Management Association's 13th annual Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Cambridge, Mass., April 10-11, 2019.

Dean Yoost, author of the forthcoming Illuminating Data in the Boardroom, scheduled to be published by RMA later this year, will be a keynote speaker, outlining some of the opportunities, risks, and regulatory issues, as well as describing notable concerns and issues associated with data.

The conference will also feature sessions on topics such as effective challenge; risk appetite; LIBOR risk management; agile risk management; and additional programming on culture, conduct, and reputation risk.

"Evolving customer preferences are driving a demand for innovation in the financial services industry, and institutions are increasingly focused on using blockchain, AI, and machine learning to improve the customer experience and drive efficiencies. It is critical that institutions understand that these innovative technologies can confer superior benefits over existing technologies but also give rise to significant operational risk and reputational risk to financial institutions," said RMA Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Edward J. DeMarco, Jr.

