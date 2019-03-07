RMB Capital : Opposes Tokyo Stock Exchange Proposal to Change Market Capitalization Standards for First Section

RMB Capital (“RMB”), a Chicago-based investment firm, submitted its
opinions to Japan Exchange Group Inc.’s (ticker 8697 JP) Tokyo Stock
Exchange (“TSE”) regarding the potential revision of the cash equity
market structure. RMB asserts that splitting the listed companies by
market capitalization is not in the best interests of the market
participants. Instead, RMB believes revising the listing criteria—from
the viewpoint of improving corporate governance and protecting minority
shareholders—will improve the quality of the publicly listed companies
in Japan.
(1) RMB opposes splitting the TSE First Section by market capitalization
-
RMB strongly opposes the idea of splitting the TSE First Section by
market capitalization (whether 50bn yen or 100bn yen), asserting that
such a major change in the TSE First Section listing standard would
fundamentally alter the constituents of the TOPIX Index. If
implemented, RMB believes it would:
-
Force a massive sell-off by passive investors due to their
portfolio rebalancing requirement;
-
Have a disproportionately adverse impact on small- and mid-cap
stocks, despite their fundamental values; and
-
Permanently damage the Tokyo market’s stability and consistency,
thus eroding the quality of the TSE as a stock market—the exact
opposite result of TSE’s stated goal.
-
RMB believes that too much emphasis on the market capitalization
criteria has only downside, as companies teetering near the threshold
may resort to aggressive actions to maintain their market
capitalization. Further, for companies that are large enough to clear
the threshold, it provides no additional incentive for them to improve
their corporate value.
-
Rather, we propose applying new listing criteria (discussed below) to
all existing listed companies across market capitalization and raising
the corporate governance standard of the entire Tokyo market.
(2) RMB proposes new listing criteria to enhance corporate governance
-
RMB believes new listing criteria based on the Corporate Governance
Code should be added to improve the quality of the listed companies.
More specifically, RMB suggests two mandates for publicly listed
companies:
-
Establish nomination and compensation committees
-
Ensure majority of board members are outsiders
-
Regardless of the size of the market capitalization, RMB believes many
recent corporate scandals could have been prevented if these two
mandates had been in place.
(3) RMB proposes omitting listed subsidiaries and family-owned companies
from TSE First Section
-
RMB believes TSE should consider eliminating companies with
controlling shareholders from the First Section. For example, publicly
listed subsidiaries (majority is owned by its parent companies) and
family-owned companies (majority is owned by founders or management)
should be downgraded to the TSE Second Section unless such ownership
percentages decrease below one-third of the total outstanding shares
after a certain period (such as three years).
-
RMB asserts the potential conflict of interest between controlling
shareholders and minority shareholders is an imminent corporate
governance issue unique to Japan’s stock market. RMB believes revising
the listing requirement will resolve this issue and raise the quality
of the Tokyo stock market significantly.
(4) RMB supports revising TSE step-up criteria
-
RMB agrees that the TSE step-up criteria from Mothers to the First
Section should be revised. The current threshold of a mere 4bn yen in
market capitalization is significantly lower than the requirement for
direct listing to the First Section, which is 25bn yen market
capitalization. RMB proposes implementing a threshold of 25bn yen
market capitalization going forward for step-up companies, while
allowing existing TSE First Section companies to be grandfathered.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005929/en/