RMB Capital : Recognized in 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment advisory firm with approximately $9.4 billion in assets under management,1 announced that it has been included in the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. Click through to the Financial Times website for the complete list and related analysis.

Since 2014, the Financial Times has compiled its FT 300 in collaboration with its subsidiary Ignites Research, which provides business intelligence on the asset management industry. This is the third consecutive year that RMB has been named to the list.

Registered investment advisory firms that met a minimum set of criteria applied for additional consideration. Applicants were then graded on six quantifiable factors: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers, online accessibility, and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of firms that apply for the FT 300.

“Our commitment to excellence and continual improvement will always be driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on our clients’ lives,” said Richard M. Burridge, RMB’s founding partner, CEO and co-chief investment officer. “And it’s wonderful when the work we’re already doing—related to client service, financial planning, investment management, and business operations—generates results that are recognized by a renowned publication like the Financial Times. It’s a commendation that we don’t take for granted in this increasingly competitive environment.”

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of select registered investment advisory firms. The “average” practice in this year’s list has been in existence for more than 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets; RMB was founded in 2005.

RMB counsels its wealth management clients with an investment philosophy centered on several core ideas: taking a long-term view, conducting fundamental analysis, being opportunistic yet disciplined, and avoiding unnecessary risk.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

About RMB Wealth Management

For high-net-worth individuals and families, RMB Wealth Management provides holistic financial planning services as well as asset allocation recommendations and investment implementation. Its goal is to pilot a personalized financial plan designed with each client’s best interests, unique needs, and long-term objectives in mind.

About RMB Capital

RMB Capital is an independent investment advisory firm. Its businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; St. Joseph, Mich.; and Washington D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.

1 Total assets under management (“AUM”) presented here differs from regulatory assets under management (“RAUM”) reported on RMB Capital’s Form ADV. AUM reflects net assets under management for private funds and mutual funds managed by RMB Capital, while RAUM reflects gross assets under management. AUM also includes RMB West’s assets under advisement, which are not included in RMB Capital’s RAUM. AUM estimated as of 3/31/19.

