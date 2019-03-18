RMB Opposes Shareholder Proposals at Sanyo Shokai Regarding Restricted Stocks and Dividend Increase

RMB Capital (“RMB”), a Chicago-based investment firm, opposes
shareholder proposals that were filed upon the 76th annual
shareholders' meeting at Sanyo Shokai (8011 JP) in March while
supporting management's proposals. RMB owns more than 5% of the total
outstanding shares of Sanyo Shokai as filed in September 2018.
1. Opposing Proposal 8: Restricted stocks
While RMB supports
the introduction of the stock compensation program for Sanyo Shokai's
executives, RMB opposes Proposal 8 because it duplicates Proposal 4,
which was submitted by the management. Further, RMB believes the
proposed restricted period of up to 20 years is too long and fears that
such a long restriction period may result in a disincentive for the
management.
2. Opposing Proposal 9: Dividend increase
RMB opposes the
proposed increase of dividends. We believe it is premature for Sanyo
Shokai to increase the dividends at this point, though we recognize the
company has a large amount of cash on its balance sheet. We assert Sanyo
Shokai is still in a turn-around phase and needs to limit actions that
would drain it of cash. Further, RMB believes it is wrong to only reward
shareholders while having laid off as much as a quarter of its
workforce, many of whom served Sanyo Shokai for decades. RMB believes
shareholders should share the pain of the restructuring of the business
and be patient during the tough time Sanyo Shokai and its people face
currently. Rather than issuing more dividends, RMB wants Sanyo Shokai's
management to utilize its cash to add to the corporate value in the long
term. This includes efforts such as rebuilding its brand portfolio,
enhancing its e-commerce platform, and enhancing its sales channels and
store network.
RMB supports the management of Sanyo Shokai and its mid-term plan. We
believe in not only the capability of the management but the people at
Sanyo Shokai, such as highly skilled workers at Shichinohe and other
factories, as well as strongly motivated representatives at store fronts
of various sales channels. We believe Sanyo Shokai has a strong
potential to reestablish itself as a prominent high-fashion player in
Japan.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005830/en/