Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RMB Presses Bandai Namco to Raise the Tender Offer Price for Sotsu's Minority Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 06:01pm EST

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment advisory firm, presses Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (7832 JP) to significantly raise the tender offer price for Sotsu Co., Ltd. (3711 JP) in a follow-on tender offer targeted at the general shareholders of Sotsu.

1. Bandai Namco should seek to acquire more than 90% of shares of Sotsu

Under the current tender offer, the combined shares held by Bandai Namco and the founding family of Sotsu amount to 71.99% of Sotsu’s total outstanding shares. Fully consolidating Sotsu through the Share Consolidation process, which requires an approval of only two-thirds of the shareholders, would effectively circumvent the local tender offer rules. Those rules are intended to protect general shareholders, but this process would enable the aforementioned two controlling parties to squeeze out more than 1,000 of Sotsu’s minority shareholders. RMB believes Bandai Namco instead should seek to acquire more than 90% of shares of Sotsu and go through the Demand for Shares Cash-Out process that is specified in the Companies Act of Japan to justify the squeeze-out of the general shareholders.

2. However, at least 10% of the shareholders expressed their opposition to the tender offer

RMB identified at least 10% of Sotsu’s shareholders who oppose the unfair tender offer by Bandai Namco. As a result, RMB asserts that Bandai Namco may not only fail to clear the 90% threshold, but also may fail to secure the majority of minority threshold. While Bandai Namco plans to force the full consolidation of Sotsu with the Share Consolidation process, RMB believes such an action would not be justified when the aforementioned parties collectively own over 70% of Sotsu’s total shares outstanding, and that it would undermine the original intent of the local tender offer rules.

3. RMB urges Bandai Namco to initiate a follow-on tender offer at a higher price for the general shareholders

RMB proposes that Bandai Namco initiate a follow-on tender offer at a higher price (at least more than 4,600 yen per share, which is RMB’s estimate of fair value) for general shareholders while maintaining the current tender offer for Sotsu’s founding family. Bandai Namco should acquire more than 90% of the Sotsu’s shares through these two tender offer processes and fully consolidate the firm under the Demand for Share Cash-Out process with respect to the tender offer rules in Japan.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:35pTLG IMMOBILIEN : and Aroundtown sign BCA and announce exchange offer to create leading pan-European commercial real estate company
EQ
07:31pARMSTRONG FLOORING SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. - AFI
BU
07:30pDollar nurses losses as hopes for trade deal fade
RE
07:24pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07:23p8X8, INC. : Prices $75 Million of Additional Convertible Senior Notes
BU
07:20pAROUNDTOWN : and TLG signed binding business combination agreement paving the way to become one of the leading pan-European commercial real estate company
EQ
07:15pAROUNDTOWN : and TLG signed binding business combination agreement paving the way to become one of the leading pan-European commercial real estate company
EQ
07:13pVantage Drilling International Announces Notes Conversion and Special Cash Dividend
GL
07:11pU.S. Congress seeks answers on patient privacy in Google, Ascension cloud deal
RE
07:10pAROUNDTOWN SA : Public Takeover Offer by Aroundtown SA for all outstanding shares of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
4BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
5KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group