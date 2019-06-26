RME360, the Leader in Client Acquisition for Financial Services Providers, to Assume LeadingResponse Name

RME360, the pioneer in seminar marketing for the financial services industry, and Resource Solutions are now under the brand name LeadingResponse.

The new name represents an integration into a company that has grown over the past 24 years to include several additional vertical markets already operating under the LeadingResponse brand.

“We want to further distinguish LeadingResponse as the premier provider of seminar marketing and lead generation for financial services, legal services, elective medical, senior living and home services professionals,” said Charles DallAcqua, CEO of LeadingResponse. “We are consolidating our three businesses under a single name to unify the brand,” he added. “Our clients can expect the same high-quality lead generation and customer acquisition capabilities, and they will work with the same talented and dedicated people.”

“I am excited about the growth and evolution of RME360 and Resource Solutions into LeadingResponse and I look forward to helping shape the future with our great team of employees,” said Jorge Villar, RME360 founder.

Using over two decades of response data, LeadingResponse has targeted more than 22 million qualified prospects for the financial, legal, senior living, elective medical and home services industries.

The company, which currently has 160 employees, continues to grow and expand organically and through acquisitions.

LeadingResponse is the premier provider of client acquisition services for the legal, financial, senior living, elective medical and home services industries, using digital and traditional marketing strategies. Founded in 1995, we are based in Tampa, FL, and have operations in Oldsmar, FL, and Frisco, TX. Our driving purpose is providing better prospects and better results by putting our clients face-to-face with their ideal prospects. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.

