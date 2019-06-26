Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RME360, the Leader in Client Acquisition for Financial Services Providers, to Assume LeadingResponse Name

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

RME360, the pioneer in seminar marketing for the financial services industry, and Resource Solutions are now under the brand name LeadingResponse.

The new name represents an integration into a company that has grown over the past 24 years to include several additional vertical markets already operating under the LeadingResponse brand.

“We want to further distinguish LeadingResponse as the premier provider of seminar marketing and lead generation for financial services, legal services, elective medical, senior living and home services professionals,” said Charles DallAcqua, CEO of LeadingResponse. “We are consolidating our three businesses under a single name to unify the brand,” he added. “Our clients can expect the same high-quality lead generation and customer acquisition capabilities, and they will work with the same talented and dedicated people.”

“I am excited about the growth and evolution of RME360 and Resource Solutions into LeadingResponse and I look forward to helping shape the future with our great team of employees,” said Jorge Villar, RME360 founder.

Using over two decades of response data, LeadingResponse has targeted more than 22 million qualified prospects for the financial, legal, senior living, elective medical and home services industries.

The company, which currently has 160 employees, continues to grow and expand organically and through acquisitions.

LeadingResponse is the premier provider of client acquisition services for the legal, financial, senior living, elective medical and home services industries, using digital and traditional marketing strategies. Founded in 1995, we are based in Tampa, FL, and have operations in Oldsmar, FL, and Frisco, TX. Our driving purpose is providing better prospects and better results by putting our clients face-to-face with their ideal prospects. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pSILVER BEAR RESOURCES : Provides Shareholder Meeting Results
AQ
03:44pTESLA : senior production executive at Fremont facility quits - source
RE
03:44pSCOTUS Stumbles Again, Fails to Repudiate Grossly Unconstitutional Auer Deference
GL
03:44pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Bloom Energy Corporation To Contact The Firm
GL
03:44pMackenzie Investments Announces June 2019 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
03:43pCULP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pAT&T : San José Deploys FirstNet Capabilities
PU
03:41pNational Association of Wine Retailers' Comment on Historic Tennessee Wine v. Thomas Supreme Court Decision
GL
03:39pBOEING : Global demand for airline pilot drives major growth for Etihad Airways
AQ
03:38pECO ORO MINERALS : Announces Change in Directors & Appointment of New Co-Chair of the Board
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
2Oil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : DUNKIN BRANDS : Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About