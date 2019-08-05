Log in
RMED CTST EGBN GTT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/05/2019 | 09:15am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

Get additional information about RMED: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Class Period: November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019

Get additional information about CTST: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Class Period: March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019

Get additional information about EGBN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019

Get additional information about GTT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gtt-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
