RMED INVESTOR DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) of the August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Derr v. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-01079, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired RMED securities pursuant or traceable to the September 26, 2018 IPO and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/RMED

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

RMED@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Ra Medical’s Registration Statement in connection with the Company’s September 26, 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) misrepresented and concealed sales personnel issues and problems in the Company’s manufacturing process for catheters.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misled investors about production and sales-execution issues,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ra Medical Systems, Inc. should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email RMED@hbsslaw.com .

