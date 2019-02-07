RMG Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its
initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The
units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the
ticker symbol “RMG.U” beginning February 8, 2019. Each unit consists of
one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one
warrant, with each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase
one whole share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
Once the shares of Class A common stock and warrants begin separate
trading, they are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols
“RMG” and “RMG.WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued
upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
RMG Acquisition Corp., led by James Carpenter, Robert Mancini and Philip
Kassin, was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital
stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or
similar business combination with one or more businesses in the
diversified resources and industrial materials sectors.
Deutsche Bank Securities will act as the sole bookrunner for the
offering and Stifel will act as the lead manager for the offering. The
Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to
an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to
cover over-allotments, if any.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY
10005, or by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com
and from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate
Department, 1 South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, or by
telephone at (855) 300-7136, or by email syndprospectus@stifel.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became
effective on February 4, 2019. This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public
offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed
on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are
subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of
the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of
the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering
filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
