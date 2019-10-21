RMO Bolsters Trust Litigation Practice, Hires Trial Lawyer Jessica Covington

Probate, estate and trust litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that litigator Jessica Covington has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office.

“We have been strategically growing the practice and Jessica’s litigation experience will be immensely valuable to our clients,” said firm Founding and Managing Partner Scott Rahn. “She is a meaningful addition to RMO and her broad experience handling multifaceted matters strengthens our bench of outstanding litigators.”

Prior to joining RMO, Covington was an associate at Blakely Law Group where her practice focused in the areas of trademark, trade dress, copyright, and design patent litigation. Covington also has experience in the right of publicity actions as well as business litigation involving contractual disputes. Her corporate clients have included large fashion and apparel companies.

“Scott is a fierce litigator, but he is also a thoughtful mentor and has cultivated an incredibly collaborative and productive environment among the attorneys and staff at RMO,” said Covington. “I am very happy to be joining a firm that is known not only for its successes, but also for its integrity.”

Covington, a Michigan native, received a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She moved to Los Angeles to attend Pepperdine University School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctorate. Covington is very physically active and is preparing to compete with functional training gym Amp Association. She is also a volunteer at the Legal Aid Clinic at the Union Rescue Mission, the largest private homeless shelter in the United States, located in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid row.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

