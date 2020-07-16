Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RMO Founding Partner Scott Rahn Named a 2020 Top Litigator by Los Angeles Business Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

The Los Angeles Business Journal published its annual list “2020 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers” today, naming RMO LLP Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. The list, according to the publication, includes “some of the very best litigators in the business” and the lawyers in Los Angeles who “go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury.”

“This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment our firm has to our clients and our community,” said Rahn. “It is an honor to be included among these exceptional litigators.”

Rahn was recognized for his success resolving litigation and pre-litigation disputes related to trusts, estates and conservatorships. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, conservators and conservatees, and utilizes his decades-long experience to develop and implement winning strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts and probate litigation.

The special report highlights Rahn’s recent win on a “petition for conservatorship of the estate on an emergency basis during Covid to protect a client’s sister from fraudsters who had infiltrated, isolated, defrauded and unduly influenced her into sending them in excess of $2 million, leaving her destitute.” With the help of RMO and Scott Rahn, the client is now stable, secure, and protected.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Report Second-Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, August 6
PU
01:01pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : is acquiring Routematch to support cities in providing more accessible public transportation
PU
01:01pFORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
01:01pThe Oncology Institute Extends Its Reach to Serve an Additional 180,000 Patients Through New Contracts and Acquisitions
BU
01:01pHOLMEN PUBL : acquires Martinsons
AQ
01:01pCOCA COLA : Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:01pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Video Streaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Availability of Improved Digital Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pPPG : Directors Approve 6 Percent Dividend Increase to 54 Cents Per Share
BU
01:01pLantronix IoT Solutions Awarded Wi-Fi Alliance Certification
GL
01:01pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Introducing New Logitech Folio Touch — The Incredibly Versatile and Flexible Keyboard Case Available for 11-inch iPad Pro
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Parent Survey Reveals Strong Support for Online Learning; Growing Concerns Over More School Closures Due to..
2JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : American, JetBlue agree to share U.S., global passengers
3Aeromexico keeps new flexibility policy and more promotions for customers
4PORTNOY LAW: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Deutsche Bank Investors
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: Preliminary revenue and profitability development in ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group