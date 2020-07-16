RMO Founding Partner Scott Rahn Named a 2020 Top Litigator by Los Angeles Business Journal

The Los Angeles Business Journal published its annual list “2020 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers” today, naming RMO LLP Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. The list, according to the publication, includes “some of the very best litigators in the business” and the lawyers in Los Angeles who “go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury.”

“This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment our firm has to our clients and our community,” said Rahn. “It is an honor to be included among these exceptional litigators.”

Rahn was recognized for his success resolving litigation and pre-litigation disputes related to trusts, estates and conservatorships. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, conservators and conservatees, and utilizes his decades-long experience to develop and implement winning strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts and probate litigation.

The special report highlights Rahn’s recent win on a “petition for conservatorship of the estate on an emergency basis during Covid to protect a client’s sister from fraudsters who had infiltrated, isolated, defrauded and unduly influenced her into sending them in excess of $2 million, leaving her destitute.” With the help of RMO and Scott Rahn, the client is now stable, secure, and protected.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005833/en/