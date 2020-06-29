RMO's Roshanne Katouzian & Matthew Baker Named 2020 Rising Stars

Probate and trust estate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Partner Matthew Baker and attorney Roshanne Katouzian have been named 2020 Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars for their work in Probate & Trust Estate Litigation and Conservatorship Litigation. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers are carefully chosen by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

“This recognition reflects the level of focus, experience and professionalism our attorneys regularly demonstrate,” said Founding Partner Scott Rahn. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have Matthew and Roshanne as part of the RMO family and are proud that they have been recognized for their service to our clients.” Rahn added, “The recognition of Matthew’s leadership and Roshanne’s maturation exemplifies the firm’s long-term investment in and commitment to helping clients in our trust and estates community.”

RMO LLP 's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, contested conservatorship matters.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual Rising Star selections are made using a process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews. Rising Star candidates must be age 40 or under.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients dealing with trust, estate and conservatorship disputes in probate court. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

