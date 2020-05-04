RMS : Launches New Products and Models on RMS : Risk Intelligence, the Unified Cloud Platform for Global Risk

Latest product releases include Risk Modeler 2.0, new and updated HD Models and intelligent applications purpose-built for navigating the growing risk landscape

As the world is changing in profound ways, so is risk. Climate change, pandemic events, and cyberattacks are threats we all now have to consider in new and innovative ways. With better understanding of risks, better decisions can be made, enabling better risk management end-to-end. Today, at the opening of its annual Exceedance conference, RMS, the world’s leading catastrophe risk solutions company, announced significant new model and product releases and updates for RMS Risk Intelligence™ (RI).

RMS Risk Intelligence (RI), first launched in May 2019, is an open, modular, unified, and reliable cloud platform that enables advanced modeling, deeper risk insights and analytics. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture, RI delivers higher performance and scale. With the RMS Risk Intelligence platform, there is no hardware or software to maintain, focused on reducing cost of ownership. The platform enables (re)insurers, the capital market, governments, and other organizations to efficiently operate and manage all their RMS risk models in the cloud, with an intuitive user experience, integrated with advanced risk analytics. RI is compliant with all industry recognized best-in-class security requirements such as GDPR, ISO27001, C5 and SOC2.

This week, during the virtual Exceedance 2020 conference, RMS will demonstrate significant advancements on RMS Risk Intelligence.

Risk Modeler 2.0

Risk Modeler 2.0™ is a break-through product release at RMS, running on RMS Risk Intelligence. Risk Modeler 2.0 provides advanced portfolio and account risk analyses leveraging RMS models and is designed to meet the complex needs of risk analysts and cat modelers. The latest version of the Risk Modeler product enables real-time risk analytics and unified, high performance execution of RiskLink® models and HD Models. It can also be easily integrated with on-premises modeling and other on-premises applications as well as other cloud applications through open APIs, giving customers maximum flexibility and choice. Risk Modeler 2.0 offers an all-in-one RiskLink and RiskBrowser experience, with familiar features along with an enhanced, intuitive user interface that streamlines workflows to reduce the time and steps it takes to complete complex analyses. Risk Modeler 2.0 is a unified modeling and analytics solution for an entire organization to run portfolio and account modeling workflows, promoting real-time risk insights.

Risk Modeler 2.0 provides:

Global risk model coverage in North America, Europe, and Asia, with RiskLink versions 18.0 and 18.1 of core models, HD Models and specialty models

Future-proof architecture for model engines that unify execution of RiskLink and HD Models under one roof

Faster model execution. For some of the most popular RiskLink Models such as North Atlantic Hurricane, North America Earthquake, Europe Windstorm and North America Winterstorm, plus others that run four to six times faster on a one million location portfolio

Simplified integration with existing systems with support for a rich set of data formats, from Exposure Data Module (EDM), Results Data Module (RDM), event loss tables (ELT) to period loss tables (PLT), and year loss tables (YLT)

Zero-downtime upgrades and faster access to models with side-by-side model versions in one application

Intuitive and familiar workflows including for RiskLink and RiskBrowser users

Simplified usability, with batch processing of multiple steps such as the data upload process, now reduced to one-step

API integration with third-party tools and in-house applications to enable a fully automated modeling end-to-end process, e.g., importing exposures, running geocoding and hazard lookup services

Risk Modeler 2.0 is available to customers in preview today and will be generally available with RiskLink models, with initial HD models in preview, by June 2020.

Risk Modeler with New HD Models

RMS High Definition Models are the next generation of risk modeling, delivering greater analysis and granularity than ever before. RMS HD Models have now all undergone a significant upgrade as they transitioned to the Risk Modeler application, which gives them greater flexibility and computational strength. The following models are in addition to the US Flood and US Wildfire HD Models that have been available through Risk Modeler’s earlier version:

Updated Europe Inland Flood Model suite that covers 18 river basins and over 8,000 catchments across 15 countries in Europe

Updated Japan Earthquake and Tsunami and New Zealand Earthquake models that both include sub-peril coverage for tsunami, fire-following, liquefaction and landslides

Updated Japan Typhoon and Flood Model that incorporates the most recent events such as Typhoons Jebi and Hagibis

Europe Severe Convective Storm Models, a brand new model suite that covers 17 countries with large pan-European event sets and is fully integrated with our Europe Windstorm Model.

All these HD Models are available today, and will be generally available between June and September 2020 in the Risk Modeler 2.0 application. Customers can evaluate and validate these models even earlier with the preview program for Risk Modeler, or through Analytical Services. Customers can access the Europe Inland Flood and US Wildfire Models starting in June on Risk Modeler 2.0, followed by Europe Severe Convective Storm, Japan Typhoon, Japan Earthquake and New Zealand Earthquake Models coming onto Risk Modeler 2.0 shortly after. All HD models will be generally available on the new Risk Modeler 2.0 by September 2020.

Analytical Application Suite

RMS Risk Intelligence also offers a new suite of advanced applications that are tailored for specific portfolio management and underwriting tasks. These include:

ExposureIQ™ – This new application ensures portfolio managers gain deeper insights into their books with millions of locations, enabling easy discovery of hotspots, diversification and re-balancing their portfolio. The ExposureIQ application provides real-time exposure information combined with wind forecasting events and footprints from RMS Event Response to help gain a quicker assessment of potential losses before, during and after an event. Customers may gain advanced preview access to the Exposure IQ application and it will be generally available June 2020.



– This new application ensures portfolio managers gain deeper insights into their books with millions of locations, enabling easy discovery of hotspots, diversification and re-balancing their portfolio. The ExposureIQ application provides real-time exposure information combined with wind forecasting events and footprints from RMS Event Response to help gain a quicker assessment of potential losses before, during and after an event. Customers may gain advanced preview access to the Exposure IQ application and it will be generally available June 2020. Next versions of SiteIQ™ and Location Intelligence APIs -Rigorous catastrophe peril risk assessment can now be done in seconds, early in the underwriting process. The RMS SiteIQ and Location Intelligence APIs have been enhanced in these latest versions to provide fast and easy access to over 100 trillion data points and can now deliver over 200 data points per location in some regions, with current (and expanding) coverage of over 70+ countries.

TreatyIQ™ - Harnessing a massively scalable roll-up engine, a trusted financial model, and flexible contract languages, the TreatyIQ application enables property treaty underwriters to achieve greater return on capacity with pricing and portfolio roll-up analytics. The Treaty IQ application will be available in preview summer 2020 and will be generally available September 2020.

Cihan Biyikoglu, Executive Vice President, Product, at RMS, said: “The significant advancements that the RMS team has made across all our products, HD Models, and especially Risk Modeler have been possible through collaboration with more than 400 RMS customers this past year. The Risk Intelligence unified cloud platform, through its innovative use of the risk data lake, the Risk Data Open Standard (RDOS), unified modeling and IQ applications - securely brings greater scale, capabilities and risk insights to the market. I am also excited about what the future holds in terms of new products and technologies. Further developments of the machine learning and artificial intelligence tools used by RMS will continue to open greater opportunities.”

Karen White, Chief Executive Officer at RMS said, “Risk Intelligence is the world’s first comprehensive global risk platform. The complexity and connectedness of risks continually confront us - we are all experiencing the crisis of COVID-19, along with the persistent crises of climate change, extreme weather and growing cyber threats. Facing all this, our industry needs a modern risk platform that takes advantage of all manner of data, modeling and analytics, in a way that is fast, integrated, and leverages technology in new ways for better insights and outcomes. RMS promised innovation, and with Risk Modeler 2.0 and the IQ applications, we have delivered – with an integrated platform for modeling risk in the cloud at the scale and speed required to take on the future of risk.”

