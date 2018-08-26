Log in
RMTI TTPH ABBV FB HMNY GDS ZN SBGI ORCL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3 

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3 

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018
Class Period: May 30, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3 

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3 

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018
Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about HMNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3 

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018
Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3 

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3 

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SBGI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3 

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: May 10, 2017 and March 19, 2018

Get additional information about ORCL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation-2?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
