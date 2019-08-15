ROAR Logistics Celebrates "8/15 Day" Commemorating 15 Years As Industry-leading Global Logistics Company

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAR Logistics, Inc. is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in a big way. The company, a subsidiary of Rich Products Company, has a number of ceremonial 'firsts' that will allow all 8 of its regional offices to join in the milestone celebration. ROAR's "8/15 Day" celebrates the company's 8 offices, 15 years in business, and 135 associates throughout the USA.

"Today is all about our associates and the hard work that they have put in since our inception in 2003. We strive to exceed our customers' expectations every day and today is a day to pause, appreciate what we've built, and have a bit of fun," said Bob Rich III, President, ROAR Logistics Inc.

Each of the 135 associates received a "Buffalo Box" filled with Buffalo-famous items. Each office will be celebrating 8/15 Day with Buffalo HQ through a live simulcast with Bob Rich III both at the site of the new HQ building and at the current HQ, sharing company news, celebrating, and answering associate questions in real-time.

To commemorate 8/15 Day, ROAR worked with Resurgence Brewing Company of Buffalo, NY to design two custom-crafted microbrews: "Dispatch Lager" and "Long Haul IPA." All offices will join in a ceremonial company-wide toast via a live video simulcast at the end of the day.

The members of the Buffalo office will also make a trip to the site of its new headquarters under development at 535 Exchange Street. The team has put together a time capsule with trinkets representative of each office. It will be 'ceremonially' placed inside the building today.

ROAR is a third-party transportation provider, offering truckload, intermodal rail and international freight-forwarding services. The company provides distribution support services for transportation clients globally. Besides its headquarters in Buffalo, the company has offices in Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, Murrieta, CA, Pekin, IL, and San Francisco, CA. The company name is an acronym for "Rail, Ocean, Air and Road".

