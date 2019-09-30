ROBERT N. GOLDEN NAMED BOARD CHAIR OF THE ASSOCIATION OF ACADEMIC HEALTH CENTERS

Washington, DC, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert N. Golden, MD, dean of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, vice chancellor for medical affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and chair of the board of UW Health, was named chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC) at its annual meeting held September 25-27 in Miami. Nationally known for his research on the psychobiology of mood disorders, Dr. Golden also holds the position of Robert Turell Professor in Medical Leadership at UW–Madison.

“Dr. Golden is an outstanding leader who is recognized for his advocacy of the vital role academic health centers play in advancing biomedical research and healthcare, both nationally and around the world,” said Dr. Steven L. Kanter, AAHC president and CEO. “He has brought exceptional leadership to the Association as a member of the Board of Directors, and I very much look forward to working with him and the entire AAHC Board as we address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Prior to his current position, Dr. Golden was vice dean for the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, with responsibilities for the school’s research and education programs, faculty development and academic affairs, and Area Health Education Centers. He has received multiple research awards, has served on numerous editorial boards and advisory committees, and is currently associate editor for Psychosomatic Medicine.

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago, was elected as the chair-elect of the AAHC board. Dr. Barish, a distinguished emergency medicine physician and academic leader, oversees the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System (UI Health). As an integrated healthcare delivery enterprise, UI Health encompasses UIC's seven health sciences colleges, the university tertiary care hospital, 21 outpatient clinics, and the 11 FQHC network sites of the Mile Square Health Center.

Newly elected to the board for three-year terms are: Michael L. Good, MD, CEO, University of Utah Health, senior vice president for health sciences, and dean, University of Utah School of Medicine; James E.K. Hildreth, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Meharry Medical College; and Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, executive vice president for health affairs, Emory University, executive director, Woodruff Health Sciences Center, and president, CEO, and chairman of the board, Emory Healthcare.

AAHC is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through the dynamic leadership of academic health centers.

