Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RODNEY STRONG WINE ESTATES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF UPSHOT WHITE BLEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Healdsburg, CA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates today announced the launch of UPSHOT White Blend, a new and innovative wine exclusively from vineyards in Sonoma, Monterey and Mendocino County. This wine joins UPSHOT Red Blend to form a duo of non-traditional wines that surprise and delight the senses. Both wines feature an award-winning label that illustrates the winegrowing, winemaking, and blending experience from the vineyard to the glass.

UPSHOT is defined as the final positive outcome of an action or series of events, in this case - the growing season and blending process. And to us, UPSHOT is winemaker Justin Seidenfeld’s passion for blending flavorful, approachable, deeply nuanced and unique wines from our vineyards in Sonoma County and beyond. “UPSHOT is a passion project for me. These wines are crafted to enhance the enjoyment of life in a fun and inviting way,” states Seidenfeld.

Rodney Strong Vineyards has been an expert at the art of blending wine for over 20 years since the first release of Symmetry, our iconic Meritage blend of “noble” red Bordeaux varietals. And today, we celebrate the evolution of the blend with UPSHOT. Life simply does not blend itself!

Learn more at https://www.upshotwines.com/

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, and Rowen Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 14 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. The company aspires to protect and preserve the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish-friendly farming. The Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, entered the wine business with the purchase of Rodney Strong Vineyards in 1989.

Learn more at www.RodneyStrong.com

Attachment 

Christopher O'Gorman
Rodney Strong Wine Estates
707-433-0998
chrisog@rodneystrong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pATACAMA RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL : Appoints New Management Team and Technical Advisors
AQ
01:18pAMAZON COM : Announces the Launch of Music for Brazil, Bringing Customers Access to Millions of Songs, On-Demand and Ad-Free
BU
01:17pFAIR ISAAC : Fraud and Financial Crime Management Are Converging – But How Fast?
PU
01:17pITRON : Innovation and the Inception of Itron Idea Labs
PU
01:17pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Virginia American Water Invests Nearly $6.3 Million in Alexandria Water Infrastructure Improvements This Fall
PU
01:15pDeutsche Bank is first to settle Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bond-rigging lawsuit
RE
01:15pDeutsche Bank is first to settle Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bond-rigging lawsuit
RE
01:15pWILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pCANA BIOT : Cannara Biotech Submits Site Evidence Package to Health Canada for its Quebec Facility
AQ
01:14pPERFICIENT : to Present with Stallion Oilfield Services on Oracle Cloud Deployment at OpenWorld
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group