RODNEY STRONG WINE ESTATES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF UPSHOT WHITE BLEND

Healdsburg, CA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates today announced the launch of UPSHOT White Blend, a new and innovative wine exclusively from vineyards in Sonoma, Monterey and Mendocino County. This wine joins UPSHOT Red Blend to form a duo of non-traditional wines that surprise and delight the senses. Both wines feature an award-winning label that illustrates the winegrowing, winemaking, and blending experience from the vineyard to the glass.

UPSHOT is defined as the final positive outcome of an action or series of events, in this case - the growing season and blending process. And to us, UPSHOT is winemaker Justin Seidenfeld’s passion for blending flavorful, approachable, deeply nuanced and unique wines from our vineyards in Sonoma County and beyond. “UPSHOT is a passion project for me. These wines are crafted to enhance the enjoyment of life in a fun and inviting way,” states Seidenfeld.

Rodney Strong Vineyards has been an expert at the art of blending wine for over 20 years since the first release of Symmetry, our iconic Meritage blend of “noble” red Bordeaux varietals. And today, we celebrate the evolution of the blend with UPSHOT. Life simply does not blend itself!

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, and Rowen Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 14 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. The company aspires to protect and preserve the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish-friendly farming. The Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, entered the wine business with the purchase of Rodney Strong Vineyards in 1989.

