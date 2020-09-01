Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RODNEY STRONG WINE ESTATES LAUNCHES NEW BRAND, KNOTTY VINES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Healdsburg, CA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned family-owned Sonoma County winery Rodney Strong Wine Estates announced the launch of Knotty Vines, a new lifestyle brand that reaches an emerging consumer demographic with unique offerings in a fast-growing price segment. Irreverent and fruit-driven, Knotty Vines will feature four wines: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend, with all the wines priced at $14.99. 

Aimed at older millennials and gen-x wine consumers, Knotty Vines takes wine tradition and turns it upside down, tapping into the energetic, daring spirit of modern-day experience seekers and giving them permission to indulge and create everyday emotional connections. 

Knotty Vines Chardonnay flaunts vibrant peach, green apple, and tropical notes. The Pinot Noir is dark and sumptuous with rich flavors of black cherry, vanilla and oak. The indulgent Cabernet Sauvignon is packed with chocolate and blackberries with playful silky tannins. The Red Blend is a confluence of Merlot, Malbec, Zinfandel and Petit Verdot with ripe plum, coffee, black cherry and chocolate flavors and a rich, smooth finish.

“We are so excited to introduce Knotty Vines as an affordable luxury for the adventurous,” states Knotty Vines Winemaker Olivia Wright, “I make these wines to give people goosebumps when they share with friends and when they give into just a bit of temptation.”

Knotty Vines wines will inspire you to observe everyday indulgences with irreverence, flair and passion. Let your Knotty out!

 

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 14 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. The company aspires to protect and preserve the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish-friendly farming. The Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, entered the wine business with the purchase of Rodney Strong Vineyards in 1989.

Learn more at www.RodneyStrong.com

 

Attachments 

Christopher O'Gorman
Rodney Strong Wine Estates
707-480-3198
chrisog@rodneystrong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pTRACER to support Akston Biosciences' Phase 1 clinical study of AKS-452, an innovative anti-COVID-19 vaccine
GL
12:40pJoseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum, confirmed for Keynote Address
PR
12:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Greenwood deals with hype as English soccer's next superstar
AQ
12:39pALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:39pPG&E : Has Redesigned Community Resource Centers for Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Events to Reflect COVID-19 Health Protocols
BU
12:38pSKRR EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Resumption - SKRR
AQ
12:38pCHART Hospitality Training LIVE Launches with Learning and Connections for Hospitality Trainers
BU
12:37pU.S. extends some China tariff exclusions only through year end
RE
12:36pRSA® Emerges as Independent Company Following Completion of Acquisition by Symphony Technology Group
BU
12:35pCLEANSPARK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BP PLC : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over green makeover
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group