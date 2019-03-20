Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROHM Now Offers the Industry's Largest Lineup of Automotive-Grade SiC MOSFETs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Kyoto and Santa Clara, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced the addition of 10 new automotive-grade SiC MOSFETs. The introduction of the SCT3xxxxxHR series allows ROHM to offer the industry's largest lineup of AEC-Q101 qualified SiC MOSFETs that provide the high reliability necessary for automotive on board chargers and DC/DC converters.

In recent years an increasing number of automotive makers are offering electric vehicles in response to growing environmental awareness and rising fuel costs. However, although EVs are becoming more widespread, their relatively short driving range remains problematic. To improve driving distance, batteries are trending towards larger battery capacities with shorter charging times. This, in turn, demands high power and efficiency on board chargers such as 11kW and 22kW, leading to increased adoption of SiC MOSFETs. In addition, higher voltage batteries (800V) require power devices featuring low loss and higher withstand voltages.

To meet these needs, ROHM added 10 new models to its lineup of AEC-Q101 qualified MOSFETs that utilizes a trench gate structure. The result is the industry’s largest portfolio, available in both 650V and 1200V variants. And going forward, ROHM will strive to further improve quality and strengthen its lineup to increase device performance, reduce power consumption, and achieve greater miniaturization.

In December 2010 ROHM was the first in the world to succeed in mass producing SiC MOSFETs and continues to lead the industry in developing and mass producing SiC power devices. Particularly in the automotive market where demand is increasing, ROHM quickly established automotive-grade quality and began supplying SiC Schottky barrier diodes for on board chargers in 2012 and SiC MOSFETs for DC/DC converters and on board chargers from 2017.

Under a corporate objective of ‘Quality First’ established since its founding, ROHM utilizes a vertically integrated production system within the group that infuses superior quality into every process, from development to final testing, while also providing reliability traceability and an optimized supply chain. For SiC power devices as well, an integrated production system that covers everything from wafer fabrication to packaging is used to eliminate ‘black boxes’ during the manufacturing process, ensuring higher reliability, and quality.

Availability: Now


About ROHM Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.

0_medium_powerdevices.png
ROHM’s Development History of SiC Power Devices


2_medium_newtable.jpg
Product Lineup of SCT3xxxxxHR series


4_medium_cbm_color.jpg


Attachments 

Jayme Pontious
ROHM Semiconductor
jpontious@rohmsemiconductor.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pAFCON : Ghana's Kwesi appointed Uganda Cubs coach
AQ
12:49pMEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE A/S : Oncology Venture publishes the Annual Report for 2018
AQ
12:48pNORTH ENERGY ASA : - Board approves Annual Accounts for 2018
AQ
12:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : The advantage Manchester United have in the Premier League top-four race
AQ
12:47pXiaomi vows to stick to 'strategic transformation'
AQ
12:47pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Investment Trusts - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:47pTongcheng-Elong seeing itself an 'intelligent travel assistant'
AQ
12:46pTRANSGENE : A Positive 2018, Moving Ahead with a Strong Portfolio
BU
12:46pAIR LIQUIDE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2019: publication of the Notice of meeting
BU
12:46pThe LPGA's 70-Year Journey To Drive On
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.