ROHM's New Buck-Boost DC/DC Converter Achieves Breakthrough Power Savings

08/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Kyoto, Japan and Santa Clara, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ROHM today announced the availability of a buck-boost DC/DC converter with integrated MOSFET, the BD83070GWL. It combines unmatched efficiency with best-in-class current consumption, making it ideal for IoT, wearables, and portable devices.

In recent years, the proliferation of battery-driven electronic devices has increased the demand for smaller components that can provide the necessary design flexibility and space for integrating new functions while minimizing power consumption to maximize battery life.

In response, ROHM developed a power supply IC that meets market needs by leveraging a vertically integrated production system utilizing in-house analog design expertise and specialized power processes. At the same time, high efficiency ultra-low-power boost (BU33UV7NUX) and buck (BD70522GUL) power supply ICs are available that allow users to significantly extend the operating time of battery-powered applications. With the new BD83070GWL, ROHM expands its offering with a buck-boost IC featuring industry-leading performance.

The BD83070GWL was developed to be the best-in-class product for low power eco-friendly devices used in compact battery-driven applications. The built-in low-RDS(on) MOSFET and low control current circuitry achieve an industry-leading power conversion efficiency of 97% during operation (@ 200mA load current) along with class-leading 2.8μA quiescent current consumption. This contributes to longer operating time in compact battery-driven devices, prolonging battery life by as much as 1.53 times when compared to other conventional products during standby (100μA load current). An evaluation board integrating this converter is also available.

ROHM is committed to leveraging superior analog technologies to develop power-saving high performance power supply ICs that contribute to greater energy efficiency.

Availability: Now (samples), October 2019 (OEM quantities)


Key Features
In addition to prolonging operating time in battery-driven devices by boosting battery life 1.53 times over conventional solutions during standby (100μA load current), the compact (1.2mmx1.6mm) BD83070GWL provides the following features.

1. Industry-leading 97% efficiency ensures ultra-high efficiency over a broad range of load current
Integrating a low-RDS(on) MOSFET with 0.13μm BiCDMOS power process allows to achieve an the best power conversion efficiency in the industry of 97% during operation (200mA load current) and over 90% efficiency at other light loads (from 100μA) to heavy loads (1A). This enables ultra-high-efficiency power conversion in a wide variety of battery-powered applications.
In addition, ROHM’s original control technology (X Ramp PWM Control) enables seamless buck-boost transition.
[Patent Nos. 2015-121194, 2016-243569, 2018-023007]

2. Buck-boost power supply IC achieves ultra-low current consumption (2.8μA)
Combining low current circuit that provides ultra-low current consumption and fast response and an optimized switching control function adapts to different load conditions to reduce loss results in a best-in-class current consumption of 2.8μA.
[Patent Nos. 2016-253301, 2016-253303]

Application Examples
- Coin battery equipped sets (i.e. IoT)
- Li-ion battery devices, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs
- Battery-driven equipment such as toys and electric toothbrushes
*Contributes to long-term operation in virtually any compact battery-powered application, regardless of functions or operating conditions


Evaluation Boards
Evaluation Board Part No. :  BD83070GWL-EVK-001
Sales Launch :  Now


Support Page
https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/switching-regulators/integrated-fet/buck-boost-converters-integrated-fet/bd83070gwl-product/information


About ROHM Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.

ROHM’s Wettable Flank formation technology involves making a cut into the lead frame on

Attachments 

Jayme Pontious
ROHM Semiconductor
jpontious@rohmsemiconductor.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
