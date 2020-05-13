ROI Research on Investment : and SAGAX Associates Partner to Provide Economic Recovery Services

ROI Research on Investment (ROI) and SAGAX Associates, LLC, have entered into a formal partnership agreement to provide economic disaster recovery services to Economic Developers through this challenging time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the globe and our economic landscape has been significantly altered,” said Ryan Frankel, Managing Director at ROI. “There are high expectations for a turn-around heading into 2021; with that being said, it’s important for economic development organizations to be agile, adapt to market conditions and develop strategies to weather the storm and maximize recovery efforts.”

ROI is a global leader in developing investment attraction and business development strategies for economic development organizations. SAGAX Associates supports governments, non-profit organizations, public private partnerships, and businesses in responding to and preparing for significant economic disruptions.

“Many organizations are seeking guidance on how to best manage through these disruptive times. In collaborating with ROI, we’ve developed a suite of services ranging from funding strategies and assistance, local economic assessments and detailed community recovery plans, specifically for economic development practitioners,” said Kirsten McGregor, Principal at SAGAX Associates, LLC.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Kirsten and SAGAX Associates. They are top-of-class in the field of economic disaster recovery. We’ve listened closely to the economic development community and we’ve heard a clear desire for unique support and services geared specifically for economic recovery efforts. Now is the time for communities to build their plans to restore jobs and prosperity as quickly as possible,” said Steven Jast, President and Founder of ROI and Gazelle.ai. Learn more about our new services at: https://landing.researchoninvestment.com/economic-disaster-recovery/

About ROI Research on Investment

Founded in 2003, ROI Research On Investment is an award-winning global authority on investment attraction, cluster growth analysis, benchmark assessments and lead generation for economic development organizations. The team is comprised of economic development experts including certified Research Associates, International In-market Representatives, Data scientists and Economists dedicated to building economic prosperity for our clients. Learn more at: https://researchoninvestment.com

About SAGAX Associates, LLC

SAGAX specializes in economic recovery strategic planning and ongoing technical assistance with the development of recovery events, policies, and initiatives. SAGAX supports clients with strategic and coordinated planning, capacity building, and governance structures to change the trajectory of the recovery to a strong and prosperous steady-state. Ms. McGregor, Principal of SAGAX Associates, served as a Senior Policy Advisor to President Obama's Hurricane Sandy Task Force, Economic Recovery lead coordinator for FEMA/US Dept. of Commerce for New Jersey Hurricane Sandy recovery, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Coordinator for the US Economic Development Administration and Deputy Director of the Delaware Economic Development Office.

