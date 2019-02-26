ROMEG Therapeutics : Receives FDA Approval of GLOPERBA® (colchicine) for Prophylaxis of Adult Gout Flares

ROMEG
Therapeutics, an innovative drug development company focused on
alternative formulations to better meet clinical and patient needs,
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved GLOPERBA® (colchicine) Oral Solution, 0.6 mg/5 mL for
prophylaxis of gout flares in adults. GLOPERBA is the first liquid
formulation of colchicine approved by the FDA for the prophylaxis of
gout flares.
“GLOPERBA represents an important advancement for patients who are
experiencing the recurring, painful effects of gout,” said Naomi
Vishnupad, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ROMEG Therapeutics.
“Existing therapies do not adequately address the physician’s need to
adjust dosages of colchicine to manage the toxicity profile for patients
with renal and liver impairments, side effects, common drug-to-drug
interactions, and age-related health disorders. The approval of GLOPERBA
addresses a significant unmet and underserved medical need.”
Gout is a form of arthritis affecting an estimated 8.7 million people in
the United States. The current U.S. market for colchicine products is
approximately $800 million. The disease is caused by elevated levels of
uric acid in the bloodstream, and symptoms from the buildup of uric acid
crystals in the joints include sudden, severe attacks of pain, swelling
and redness, frequently at the base of the big toe. Gout can become
chronic if left untreated.
Physicians have used colchicine to treat gout for decades, but they are
often required to adjust the dose or interrupt treatment to address drug
interactions or health conditions such as when patients are undergoing
kidney dialysis. Compared with currently available capsule and tablet
formulations of colchicine, the GLOPERBA oral solution allows physicians
to easily make dosage adjustments for their patients. GLOPERBA is also
beneficial for patients who cannot swallow solid doses or pills. About
15 percent of elderly patients have difficulty swallowing and therefore
require liquid formulations.
GLOPERBA will be available at chain, independent and specialty
pharmacies, long-term care facilities, and hospitals across the U.S. in
summer 2019.
About ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC
ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical
company based in Woburn, Mass., was founded by Indu Muni and Gita Muni
in 2015. The company’s mission is to develop new FDA-approved therapies
by formulating novel dosage forms, improving the design and function of
existing approved drugs, and expanding clinical indications for use of
those drugs, thereby bringing greater value to earlier scientific
discovery. The company is focused on developing a broad intellectual
property portfolio to offer novel therapies to provide patients and
physicians better treatment options. For more information, visit www.romegrx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005274/en/