RON JON SURF SHOP CELEBRATES NEW LOCATION AT DISNEY SPRINGS®

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ron Jon Surf Shop will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store November 15-17 with events, activities and giveaways.

The 10,000-square-foot store, which marks Ron Jon Surf Shop's 12th location in the U.S., is situated in the Town Center at Disney Springs, the shopping, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort.

Some of the activities planned for the opening celebration include an official ribbon-cutting Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m., followed by an appearance by the crew from Johnny’s House on WXXL radio inside the store from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturday evenings (6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.), there will be an in-store DJ with trivia and prize giveaways to include T-shirts, hats, surf gear and much more. In addition, there will be live in-store music and free family fun day activities (face painting and balloon animals) on Friday and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (www.RonJonSurfShop.com).

Ron Jon Surf Shop currently operates seven stores throughout Florida and in other locations along the eastern seaboard including Ocean City, Md., Orange Beach, Ala., two locations in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and its original location in Ship Bottom, N.J.

According to Debbie Harvey, president and COO of Ron Jon Surf Shop, the company selected Disney Springs as a location for its new store because of the shopping destination’s immense popularity with visitors as well as locals in the Orlando market, many of whom are familiar with the Ron Jon brand.

"We are thrilled about the new Ron Jon store located at Disney Springs," Harvey said. "This is an extremely popular shopping destination for local residents and the millions of visitors coming to the Orlando area, and we feel it's the perfect location for a new Ron Jon Surf Shop."

About Ron Jon Surf Shop

Ron Jon Surf Shop was founded in 1959 on the New Jersey shore out of an appreciation for the sport of surfing. Two years later, “The Original” Ron Jon Surf Shop opened in Long Beach Island, N.J. The lifestyle-apparel and board-sports-equipment retailer has since opened stores in Cocoa Beach, Fort Myers, Key West, Panama City Beach, Clearwater Beach and Pensacola Beach, Fla., as well as in Ocean City, Md., Orange Beach, Ala., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. The flagship store in Cocoa Beach is the world’s largest surf shop. It operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. www.RonJonSurfShop.com

About Disney Springs®

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It’s also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

Heather Lewis, Ron Jon Surf Shop, (321) 799-8880, ext. 1049 HeatherL@rjss.com

