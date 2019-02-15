RON JON SURF SHOP TO OPEN NEW LOCATION AT DISNEY SPRINGS

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ron Jon Surf Shop is proud to announce plans for a new store that will open late 2019 at Disney Springs. The 10,000-square-foot Ron Jon location will be situated in Town Center at Disney Springs, the shopping, dining and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort.



Ron Jon Surf Shop currently operates stores throughout Florida and in other locations along the eastern seaboard including Ocean City, Md., Orange Beach, Ala., two locations in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and its original location in Ship Bottom, N.J. Ron Jon Surf Shop carries all of the beach essentials needed to have fun in the sun and features a wide assortment of surfwear, swimwear, sunglasses, hats, footwear and many other items perfectly suited for the casual beach lifestyle.



According to Debbie Harvey, president and COO of Ron Jon Surf Shop, the company selected Disney Springs as a location for its new store because of the shopping destination’s immense popularity with visitors as well as locals in the Orlando market, many of whom are familiar with the Ron Jon brand.



"We are thrilled to be planning a new Ron Jon store located at Disney Springs," Harvey said. "This is an extremely popular shopping destination for local residents and the millions of visitors coming to the Orlando area, and we feel it's the perfect location for a new Ron Jon Surf Shop."

About Ron Jon Surf Shop

Ron Jon Surf Shop was founded in 1959 on the New Jersey shore out of an appreciation for the sport of surfing. Two years later, “The Original” Ron Jon Surf Shop opened in Long Beach Island, N.J. The lifestyle-apparel and board-sports-equipment retailer has since opened stores in Cocoa Beach, Orlando, Fort Myers, Key West, Panama City Beach, Clearwater Beach, Fla., as well as in Ocean City, Md., Orange Beach, Ala. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. The flagship store in Cocoa Beach is the world’s largest surf shop. It operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. www.RonJonSurfShop.com

About Disney Springs



Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It’s also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

Heather Lewis Ron Jon Surf Shop (321) 799-8880 heatherl@rjss.com