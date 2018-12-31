RONN Motor Group, Inc. : engages leading Financial Advisors, Fintrepid Solutions, in advance of RONN Motor Group, Inc. :'s PCAOB audits of records and financials

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RONN Motor Group, Inc. (RONN), a developer of all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell, zero-emission, long-range transportation platforms, announced today its engagement with Fintrepid Solutions in August 2018. Fintrepid Solutions will act as financial advisors and consultants to support future growth as it prepares for RONN Motor Group, Inc.'s financial statement audit and an expected early spring 2019 NASDAQ senior exchange listing.

"Fintrepid Solutions has been exceptional, providing strategic financial support and assisting us in reviewing all of our records and financials from January 2017 through to December 2018. We wanted a strong firm to review and provide financial governance, oversight over records, reporting, procedures and pre-audits to streamline the process for the public audit firm whom we have spent several weeks vetting," stated Ronn Ford, Chairman and CEO of RONN Motor Group.

About RONN Motor Group, Inc.

As a leader in hydrogen technology, RONN Motor Group, Inc. is joining the race to reduce the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas effects by creating sustainable energy that will take us into tomorrow through the development of all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell, zero-emission, long-range automotive and transportation platform designs. The initial company thrust will be in the China NEV Automobile Market. See www.ronnmotorgroup.com for more information.

China's automotive market is now the largest in the world, with government mandates to remove fossil fuel vehicles beginning in 2019. Additionally, Chinese leaders have recently announced that hydrogen will serve as the new energy powering New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in the future as China transitions from battery technology to NEVs.

About Fintrepid Solutions

A boutique financial services firm, Fintrepid Solutions partners with CEOs and management teams of entrepreneurial companies to reach the next level financially. Leveraging its team of seasoned middle market finance and accounting professionals, Fintrepid Solutions provides tailored financial solutions to clients to improve their financial health and allow them to grow boldly. See www.fintrepidsolutions.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements The Press Release or any Offering Materials May Contain Forward-Looking Statements and Information Relating To, Among Other Things, The Company, Its Business Plan and Strategy, And Its Industry. These Forward-Looking Statements Are Based on The Beliefs Of, Assumptions Made By, And Information Currently Available to The Company's Management. When Used in The Offering Materials, The Words "Estimate," "Project," "Believe," "Anticipate," "Intend," "Expect" And Similar Expressions Are Intended to Identify Forward-Looking Statements, Which Constitute Forward Looking Statements. These Statements Reflect Management's Current Views with Respect to Future Events and Are Subject to Risks and Uncertainties That Could Cause the Company's Actual Results to Differ Materially from Those Contained in The Forward-Looking Statements. Investors Are Cautioned Not to Place Undue Reliance on These Forward-Looking Statements, Which Speak Only as Of the Date on Which They Are Made. The Company Does Not Undertake Any Obligation to Revise or Update These Forward-Looking Statements to Reflect Events or Circumstances After Such Date or To Reflect the Occurrence of Unanticipated Events.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-motor-group-inc-engages-leading-financial-advisors-fintrepid-solutions-in-advance-of-ronn-motor-group-incs-pcaob-audits-of-records-and-financials-300771138.html

SOURCE RONN Motor Group, Inc.