ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Harborside Inc. – HSDEF

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF) resulting from allegations that Harborside may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On July 10, 2020, Harborside announced that it would not “complete the filing of the Restated Audit and Annual Filings by its previously expected filing date of July 10, 2020.” The Company also announced that it would continue to “be subject to the previously disclosed cease trade order” in Canada. Lastly, the Company announced that it would delay its annual shareholders meeting.



On this news, the Company's stock price fell 13% to close at $0.46 per share on the next trading day, July 13, 2020.



Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Harborside shareholders. If you purchased securities of Harborside please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1897.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

