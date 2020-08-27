Log in
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Harborside Inc. – HSDEF

08/27/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF) resulting from allegations that Harborside may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 10, 2020, Harborside announced that it would not “complete the filing of the Restated Audit and Annual Filings by its previously expected filing date of July 10, 2020.” The Company also announced that it would continue to “be subject to the previously disclosed cease trade order” in Canada. Lastly, the Company announced that it would delay its annual shareholders meeting.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell 13% to close at $0.46 per share on the next trading day, July 13, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Harborside shareholders. If you purchased securities of Harborside please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1897.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


