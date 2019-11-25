Log in
ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against QIAGEN N.V. – QGEN

11/25/2019 | 10:03pm GMT

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) resulting from allegations that Qiagen may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced that its third quarter results would come in far below previous estimates and its long-time CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served Qiagen for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

Qiagen also announced a restructuring to shift more operations to Poland and the Philippines. Finally, to free up more resources, the Company announced a long-term deal with Illumina, Inc., ending development of its own next-gen genome sequencing machines.

On this news, Qiagen’s stock price fell over 20% and closed at $25.41 on October 8, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Qiagen investors. If you purchased shares of Qiagen please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1694.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"

