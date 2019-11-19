Log in
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lipocine Inc. - LPCN

11/19/2019 | 08:37pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) between March 27, 2019 and November 8, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Lipocine investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Lipocine class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1723.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants' statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results from Lipocine's clinical studies of TLANDO were insufficient to demonstrate the drug's efficacy; (2) accordingly, Lipocine's third new drug application for TLANDO was highly likely to be found deficient by the FDA; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Lipocine's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1723.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-ranked-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-lipocine-inc--lpcn-300961434.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
