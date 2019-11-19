ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cintas Corporation – CTAS
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) resulting from allegations that Cintas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Management published an investment research report on Cintas. According to the report, which largely relied on information received through FOIA requests, there is evidence that Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and by falsifying inspections. On this news, Cintas stock traded as low as $247.67, or down 4.25%, during intraday trading on November 13, 2019.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
