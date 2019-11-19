Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cintas Corporation – CTAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:39pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) resulting from allegations that Cintas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Management published an investment research report on Cintas. According to the report, which largely relied on information received through FOIA requests, there is evidence that Cintas’ Fire Protection Services was charged with fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and by falsifying inspections. On this news, Cintas stock traded as low as $247.67, or down 4.25%, during intraday trading on November 13, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cintas investors. If you purchased shares of Cintas please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1721.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors of Important November 22nd Deadline in Securities Class Action – ERI
GL
06:18pBNP PARIBAS : Revamps Compliance After Sanctions Violations Settlement
DJ
06:18pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:16pAZZ : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds AZZ Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – AZZ
BU
06:16pBLACKROCK ENHANCED GOVERNMENT FUND : Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer
BU
06:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important November 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – OSTK
GL
06:14pALIBABA WILL RAISE UP TO $12.9 BILLION IN HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
06:12pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
PR
06:12pWESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agency
DJ
06:12pOmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
2LAIX INC. : LAIX INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
3Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” to USANA Kids Eat
4SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. : SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
5GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group