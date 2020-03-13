Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Tilray, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – TLRY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important May 5, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tilray investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tilray class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1803.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported advantages of the marketing and revenue sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (the “ABG Agreement”) were significantly overstated; (2) the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 5, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1803.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:49pRIDGEWOOD CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE BOND FUND : Announces Private Placement
AQ
07:49pDelta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support
RE
07:47pAMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
RE
07:45pCANLAN ICE SPORTS : Voluntarily and Temporarily Closes Facilities to Protect Communities Against the Spread of COVID-19
EQ
07:45pCanlan Ice Sports Voluntarily and Temporarily Closes Facilities to Protect Communities Against the Spread of COVID-19
NE
07:43pNext UPS CEO Carol Tomé Steps Down From Verizon, Cisco Boards
DJ
07:31pRail Freight Transportation Market in APAC 2020-2024 | Increasing Industrial and Cross-border Trade Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:28pELAH HOLDINGS, INC. : Releases 2019 Audited Annual Report to Stockholders
PR
07:26pFOX NEWS CHANNEL : Names Dr. Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H. to Contributor Role
BU
07:24pHSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Drumbeat of bad coronavirus news starts to hit U.S. auto dealers
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Delta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support
5DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Schedules Market Update Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group