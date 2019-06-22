Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – HRTX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 10:16am EDT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) from October 31, 2018 through April 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Heron investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Heron class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1589.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1589.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aAFCON 2019 : Buhari urges Super Eagles to `go get them'
AQ
10:56aNUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL : Encouraged by us Federal March Towards Cannabis Legalization
AQ
10:56a2019 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS : What to look out for on day two
AQ
10:56aWILDFLOWER BRANDS : Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Summarizing Amazing Profits Found in Cannabis
AQ
10:49aFIGEAC AERO : Saudi Arabia to make aircraft components using French know-how
AQ
10:42aTELEPHONE & DATA : Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 14,469 Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.
AQ
10:42aHRsoft Receives Five Awards from G2 Crowd
AQ
10:41aEVE : Announces Upgraded United States Listing to OTCQX from OTCQB
AQ
10:41aROYAL HELIUM LTD : . Provides Corporate Update
AQ
10:41aSANATANA RESOURCES : Amends Option Agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : U.S. bars China supercomputer firms, institute from buying American parts
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : to scrap California power plant 20 years early
3BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Bidders On Hotel Portfolio Thin Out
4AKER BP : Exxon Mobil seeks bids for Norwegian offshore assets
5METRO : METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About