ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SmileDirectClub Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - SDC

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) resulting from allegations that SmileDirectClub may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or about September 11, 2019, SmileDirectClub conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 58.5 million shares of stock priced at $23.00 per share.

On the first day of trading, SmileDirectClub’s stock price fell $6.33 per share, or 27.52%, to close at $16.67 per share on September 12, 2019.

