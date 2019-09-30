Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SmileDirectClub Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - SDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) resulting from allegations that SmileDirectClub may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or about September 11, 2019, SmileDirectClub conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 58.5 million shares of stock priced at $23.00 per share.

On the first day of trading, SmileDirectClub’s stock price fell $6.33 per share, or 27.52%, to close at $16.67 per share on September 12, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by SmileDirectClub investors. If you purchased shares of SmileDirectClub please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08pGM and UAW union to continue talks on new labor deal
RE
07:08pBLOCK.ONE : Announces Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PR
07:06pNo-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
RE
07:06pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important October 4th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – CURLF
BU
07:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal hold Man United 1-1 to go 4th in Premier League
AQ
07:03pDOWNER EDI : awarded contract at Goonyella Riverside coal mine
PU
07:03pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - REAL
GL
07:02pPWC : Global Revenues Up 7%[1] to US$42.4 Billion
PR
07:02pMICROSOFT : Slow-moving UK Organisations Risk Falling Behind the Rest of the World on AI
BU
07:01pENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group