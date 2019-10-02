Log in
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. – TLF

10/02/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) resulting from allegations that Tandy Leather may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, Tandy Leather disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to “certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company’s business and operations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.95 per share over the next three days, or more than 17%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.      

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Tandy Leather investors. If you purchased shares of Tandy Leather please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1691.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


