Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – WSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) resulting from allegations that Wanda Sports Group may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 26, 2019, Wanda Sports Group conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $8.00 per ADS, raising more than $190 million.  Since the IPO, Wanda Sports Group’s Chief Executive Officer resigned and the Company reported poor financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Wanda Sports Group’s ADSs have consistently traded well below the IPO price, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Wanda Sports Group investors. If you purchased shares of Wanda Sports Group please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1695.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:06pSTONERIDGE : Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System
PR
06:05pOVERSTOCK COM : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – OSTK
BU
06:03pRA PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RARX
BU
06:02pFacebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
RE
06:02pLINX S A : Material Fact – Election of New CFO
PU
06:01pLu Wang Joins General Atlantic as Operating Partner
BU
06:01pHOTEL Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
06:01pZUORA : Helps amaysim Disrupt Outdated Utilities Market With Subscription Energy
BU
06:01pDedication Ceremony to Celebrate Naming of Diamond Valley Lake East Dam
BU
06:01pORIGIN HOUSE : Files Early Warning Report In Respect Of Trichome Financial Corp.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
2LINX S.A. : LINX S A : Material Fact – Election of New CFO
3HOTEL Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results
4ZUORA, INC. : ZUORA : Helps amaysim Disrupt Outdated Utilities Market With Subscription Energy
5RA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : RA PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group